'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 2 Featuring Sean McVay and Martellus Bennett

'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 2 Featuring Sean McVay and Martellus BennettSeptember 13, 2018
The second episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.
In Episode 2, Simms and Lefkoe are joined by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and former NFL star Martellus Bennett. Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
