Richie Incognito Funeral Home Arrest Video Show's OL's Bizarre Behavior

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Video of former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito being arrested at a funeral home in August has been released and shows police officers trying to diffuse the situation, via TMZ Sports.

Incognito was already face down on the floor at the start of the body camera footage, but the cops were clearly attempting to avoid any further issue.

"Don't do anything stupid, okay? Put your hands behind your back," one officer said during the arrest.

The 35-year-old was making arrangements for his father's funeral but he was arrested after threatening the staff. He was taken into custody on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal threats.

The police were heard in the video asking why Incognito threatened to shoot employees at the funeral home, however, Incognito denied the allegation.

"I'm not going to hurt myself, I'm not going to hurt anybody," he responded.

He also told officers that he plays for the Buffalo Bills.

The 12-year NFL veteran started every game over the past three seasons with Buffalo but this offseason has been chaotic for him. He retired and then unretired, with the Bills eventually releasing him into free agency.

He also had an altercation at a gym in May, leading to an involuntary psychiatric hold.

The August arrest likely only hurt his chances of finding a new job in the NFL.