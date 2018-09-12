Mino Raiola Has Reportedly 'Promised' Paul Pogba Transfer to La Liga

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Mino Raiola "promised" Paul Pogba he would secure a transfer to La Liga after three seasons at Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror) reported Raiola told Pogba: "Three years and then Spain."

Pogba, who rejoined United from Juventus in a club-record £89 million deal brokered by his agent Raiola in 2016, has drawn interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Bristow.

News of Raiola's promise to Pogba comes hot on the heels of Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness) reporting the player's agent and United manager Jose Mourinho "hate each other again."

The pair were said to be getting along but persistent questions about Pogba's future at Old Trafford have seen things sour. Pogba was recently the subject of a backlash from Red Devils supporters after he gave an interview to Sky in Germany (h/t Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News) saying he could move on.

MANU FERNANDEZ/Associated Press

During the same interview, France international Pogba also appeared to agree with an assessment of his relationship with Mourinho as "tense," according to Kelly.

The friction between Mourinho and Raiola likely stems from this summer, when the latter attempted to negotiate a move to Barcelona, per David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror. McDonnell also said Pogba is prepared to prolong his United career for another season.

If so, the timeline would fit the promise Raiola is said to have made to his client. United may not baulk at moving Pogba on, particularly if his third season at Old Trafford proves as frustrating as the two which have preceded it.

The 25-year-old has rarely showcased his best form since returning to Manchester from Juventus in 2016. Raiola was the driving force behind what was then a global-record transfer.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

While he's produced moments of outrageous skill, Pogba hasn't exerted the influence nor delivered the goal threat expected of a midfielder of his repute. His inability to look comfortable on Mourinho's watch appears to be forcing the club toward making a difficult choice.

It's a choice the Reds may already be making, amid reports Mourinho is keen on Atletico Madrid ace Saul Niguez as an alternative to Pogba, per AS (h/t Eurosport.co.uk).

The arrangement may suit Raiola if he is intent on plotting the next mega-money move for his prized client.