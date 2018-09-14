NFL Teams, Players with Most to Lose in Week 2

0 of 8

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

It's common to see overreactions following Week 1 of any given NFL season.

Certain fanbases already have a finger on the panic button. In some cases, there's cause for concern if the team doesn't respond to a flat regular-season start.

Last year, the New Orleans Saints became the 10th team since 2007 to start 0-2 and make the playoffs, according to Joe Osborne of OddsShark. Despite the Saints' turnaround, only 10.9 percent of teams that started 0-2 since 2007 made the playoffs in the same year.

Multiple teams with playoff or Super Bowl aspirations go into Week 2 facing those bleak postseason odds pending a loss. The Saints could fall back into the same predicament, and one of their NFC South brethren might join them.

Meanwhile, some players are already feeling pressure from backups threatening to seize their starting spot. It's never too early for a team to make a change at the quarterback position—just look at this year's Buffalo Bills—especially if it has a top-10 overall pick waiting to take over the huddle.

Which teams need a win most in Week 2? Which players' short- or long-term job security is in jeopardy? Let's dive in.