NFL Week 2 Picks: Final Predictions and Over-Under Odds Before Thursday Night

The Kansas City Chiefs may have one of the most dominant offenses in the league. They exploded for 38 points in their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and there is no reason to think that attack is going to slow down anytime soon.

Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been entrusted to run the Kansas City offense, and while he will make some mistakes, he has quite a margin for error because of the talent surrounding him in the Chiefs lineup.

It starts with superfast wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was the best player on the field in the win over the Chargers. Hill was targeted eight times, and he caught seven passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Hill served notice in Week 1 that he is capable of taking charge of games. He has plenty of company in running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce. As long as Mahomes does not make a slew of mistakes when it comes to reading defenses or how he delivers the ball, the Chiefs are going to move the ball regularly and score frequently.

They put 38 points on the board on the road against the Chargers, and they will get a chance to show the Pittsburgh Steelers just how good they are in Week 2.

The Steelers opened with a tie against the Cleveland Browns, and there are issues in Pittsburgh. Superstar running back Le'Veon Bell's holdout has gone beyond ugly, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw three interceptions in Week 1.

Running back James Conner did a nice job in Bell's place, running for 135 yards and two scores. That was a fine performance. But Conner is not Bell, and the Steelers will suffer without the latter.

Antonio Brown is the best receiver in the NFL, and he can take over at any time.

Neither defense is in peak form, but the Chiefs are the better early-season team. The Steelers are four-point favorites, according to OddsShark, but look for Kansas City to be the more consistent team on Sunday and take a high-scoring game.

NFL Week 2

Baltimore Ravens (-1, 45 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: CIN, 24-23 (over)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44.5 O/U): ATL 30, CAR 27 (over)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9, 50 O/U): NO 37, CLE 23 (over)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (no line): HOU 23, TEN 17

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-5.5, 45.5 O/U): WSH 28, IND 27 (over)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 53 O/U): KC 33, PITT 24 (over)

Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 42.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: LAC 38, BUF 28 (over)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-3, 44.5 O/U): NYJ 20, MIA 17 (under)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1.5): GB 24, MIN 23 (N/A)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 43.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: PHI 31, TB 13 (over)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 45.5 O/U): LAR 34, ARI 14 (over)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 47.5 O/U): SF 33, DET 14 (under)

New England Patriots (-1, 45 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: JAX 28, NE 27 (over)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-6, 46 O/U): DEN 24, OAK 20 (under)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42 O/U): NYG 24, DAL 21 (over)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3, 43.5 O/U): SEA 17, CHI 14 (under)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

This is supposed to be the Minnesota Vikings' year. While they lost badly to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last year, they made a bold move by adding quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason. Head coach Mike Zimmer is expecting him to be a major upgrade over the combination of Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.

That will be difficult since Keenum was decent after Bradford went down with a troublesome knee, but the Vikings believe Cousins has more to offer in terms of consistency, all-around ability, arm strength and accuracy. The Washington Redskins never quite bought in, and that's why they did not lock him up with a long-term contract.

Cousins has a much better supporting cast in Minnesota in running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Both receivers are outstanding route-runners, and Thielen will make the tough catch in traffic. Diggs is a strong breakaway threat if he can make the first man miss. Tight end Kyle Rudolph is a stellar third-down and red-zone weapon.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a dramatic and memorable 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears in the Week 1 Sunday night game, as Aaron Rodgers returned after injuring his knee and led the Packers with three fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

While he said after the game that he would be in the lineup against the Vikings, he did not practice Wednesday, and his status has not been decided.

While the Packers want to beat the Vikings, there's no reason to take a chance with Rodgers in the second game of the season. If he can't play, Green Bay will turn to DeShone Kizer, and that could cost them the game.

The Packers have three fine receivers in Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison, and they are each capable of getting into the end zone, as they did against the Bears.

Minnesota has a championship-level defense, and that's something Green Bay cannot say. Defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen are capable of taking over any game, and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr have the speed and hitting power to punish opposing ball carriers. The secondary is led by free safety Harrison Smith, who seems to make at least one big play every week.

The Vikings will find a way to win this game even though they are 1.5-point underdogs on the road. The Packers need to give Rodgers a chance to recover and try to come back in Week 3 or 4.

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars nearly represented the AFC in the Super Bowl last year, but they fell short against the New England Patriots in the AFC title game in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This time, the Jags are the home team, and that should make the difference. While there's nowhere near as much on the line as there was in January, a victory here would give the Jaguars confidence they can get back to the playoffs this year.

Running back Leonard Fournette may not be able to play because of an injured hamstring, and that means T.J. Yeldon will likely get the chance to carry the ball.

Jacksonville has the best pass-rushing pair of defensive ends in the NFL in Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, and the Jaguars also have a game-changing secondary, led by cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Patriots know they will be tested on the road, but quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are more than capable of making plays. While the wide receiving crew is somewhat limited, Chris Hogan can make the tough catches that keep drives alive.

Running back Rex Burkhead rushed for 64 tough yards against the Houston Texans in Week 1, but he could have a much tougher time against the Jacksonville front.

Look for the Jaguars to outlast the Patriots in a back-and-forth, high-scoring game.