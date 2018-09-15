Premier League Week 5 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The Premier League returns after the international break and Week 5 has churned up some fascinating contests.

The first of the weekend is the most eye-catching, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome the early pace-setters Liverpool to Wembley Stadium. Later in the day, champions Manchester City take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, Arsenal make the trip to the north-east to face Newcastle United, who are in desperate need of a win. Then Manchester United seek to continue their recovery at Vicarage Road against a red-hot Watford team.

Here are the fixtures for Week 5, a prediction for each and the latest broadcast information for the matches.

Week 5 Fixtures and Predictions

Saturday, September 15

*Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool (2-2)

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City (1-1)

Chelsea vs. Cardiff City (3-0)

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace (1-2)

Manchester City vs. Fulham (3-0)

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal (1-2)

**Watford vs. Manchester United (1-1)

Sunday, September 16

*Wolves vs. Burnley (2-1)

*Everton vs. West Ham (2-1)

Monday, September 17

*Southampton vs. Brighton (1-0)

All matches can be viewed on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App in the United States

*Matches available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Go in the United Kingdom

**Match available on BT Sport and the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Liverpool have been able to overcome every challenge put down in front of them so far this campaign, but Tottenham represent a major step up for the table-toppers.

Jurgen Klopp's team haven't been free-flowing this campaign aside from their opening-day win over West Ham United, yet they've found a way through tough spells in matches to pick up victories. Against Leicester, they were second best for long spells, but held the Foxes at arm's length.

As noted by journalist Jim Boardman, having made a big error in the 2-1 win, it'll also be fascinating to see how Alisson Becker bounces back:

For Spurs, there's also an onus to respond, as they let a lead slip in their defeat to Watford before the break.

Despite that setback, there have been positive signs from Spurs early in the campaign, especially during the 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford. Going forward, in particular, Lucas Moura has added a new dimension to their attacking play, and as noted below, Son Heung-min may be ready to feature again:

A fascinating contest is in store between these two energetic and physical teams. As well as the Reds have been performing, getting three points here may be too much of an ask for the visitors.

Watford vs. Manchester United

While perfect starts for Liverpool and Chelsea aren't too surprising this term, few would've had Watford down as early pace-setters in the Premier League.

It's the first time ever the Hornets have got out of the traps this quickly before in the top flight:

There's a lot to admire about the manner in which they've played so far in 2018-19, blending inventiveness in midfield with physicality up top. Last time out, their set-piece proficiency was crucial to getting a memorable 2-1 win over Tottenham.

The Red Devils will face a huge challenge at Vicarage Road, as the performances of the hosts and the late kick off time should make for a hostile atmosphere. It'll be up to Jose Mourinho's men to respond in those circumstances.

They did so last time out at Burnley, as two goals from Romelu Lukaku saw the team to a 2-0 victory. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wants to see more from him:

Watford are well organised, vibrant and full of confidence, meaning Mourinho will surely adopt a cautious approach. That'll likely make for a tight game, although not an especially entertaining one.