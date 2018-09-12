Report: Tennis Umps Consider Union After Serena Williams-Carlos Ramos Incident

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tennis umpires are reportedly considering forming a union after Serena Williams' angry confrontation with Carlos Ramos in the U.S. Open final and her subsequent accusations he had been sexist.

According to the Guardian's Sean Ingle, many umpires believe Ramos was "hung out to dry" by authorities such as the International Tennis Federation, who did not come to the official's defence until almost two days after the final. Williams was penalised a game and hit with three code violations in the event.

Ramos upheld the rules in his sanctions against Williams, but her accusations of sexism were supported by both the Women's Tennis Association and the United States Tennis Association before the ITF came to his defence.

