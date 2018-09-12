Report: Tennis Umps Consider Union After Serena Williams-Carlos Ramos Incident

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States reacts to umpire Carlos Ramos after her defeat in the Women's Singles finals match to Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tennis umpires are reportedly considering forming a union after Serena Williams' angry confrontation with Carlos Ramos in the U.S. Open final and her subsequent accusations he had been sexist.

According to the Guardian's Sean Ingle, many umpires believe Ramos was "hung out to dry" by authorities such as the International Tennis Federation, who did not come to the official's defence until almost two days after the final. Williams was penalised a game and hit with three code violations in the event.

Ramos upheld the rules in his sanctions against Williams, but her accusations of sexism were supported by both the Women's Tennis Association and the United States Tennis Association before the ITF came to his defence.

                                                                                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

