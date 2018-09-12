Carlos Tevez Says Lionel Messi Is a Natural, Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Worker

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 12, 2018

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) looks at Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on May 6, 2018. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Carlos Tevez has given his view on the difference between Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

The two players have both won the Ballon d'Or five times and are widely regarded as the best two players in the world. Tevez says while Messi is a natural, Ronaldo has to work hard, per Goal's James Westwood:

"Lionel Messi, I never saw him in the gym. I've never seen him train to stop the ball or those exercises. It is all natural to him, but on penalties he trained: First he did not take them and now he shoots them all at the corner. 

"Cristiano always stopped in the gym after training: For him it is an obsession, and being the best in everything, he always arrived at work early."

     

