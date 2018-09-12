Week 2 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Several players emerged as potential sleepers following Week 1 in the NFL; fantasy football owners should pounce on a several targets sitting on the waiver wire.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck looked sharp in his first regular-season game since Week 17 of the 2016 campaign. He threw for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which means there are more points for his pass-catchers to go around.

Outside of Indianapolis, keep an eye on Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury. If he's limited, we could see a backup ball-carrier handle the bulk of the load.

Finally, there's a dual-threat quarterback who's still under the radar despite listing sixth at the position in points for Week 1. He shouldn't be on the waiver wire but remains available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Week 2 Waiver-Wire Targets

1. WR Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins (40 percent owned)

2. TE Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints (40 percent owned)

3. RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts (35 percent owned)

4. TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (34 percent owned)

5. WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30 percent owned)

6. QB Case Keenum, Denver Broncos (26 percent owned)

7. WR Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons (23 percent owned)

8. WR John Brown, Baltimore Ravens (20 percent owned)

9. RB T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars (16 percent owned)

10. QB Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns (10 percent owned)

Note: Owned percentages listed as of Tuesday 11:30 p.m. ET

TE Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints

Benjamin Watson hauled in all four of his targets for 44 yards in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he scored a touchdown, the 35-year-old tight end would have more fantasy owners looking to add him before Week 2.

Despite the loss, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees still put together a strong outing, completing 37-of-45 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns. When a signal-caller completes 82 percent of his passes, the entire wide receiver corps benefits from the efficiency.

The Saints haven't pushed Watson aside in his 14th year; he's still involved in the offense with Brees healthy under center, which is enough reason to add him if available on the waiver wire.

In Week 2, New Orleans will host the Cleveland Browns, who gave up three catches for 60 yards to Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James last week. It's a good time to start Watson at tight end or in the flex position.

RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts didn't have much success on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. Nonetheless, running back Jordan Wilkins led the backfield in rush attempts with 14 for 40 yards.

Running back Marlon Mack missed the season opener because of a hamstring injury. Even if he's able to suit up, expect Wilkins to maintain a sizeable workload in the backfield.

The Colts don't have a clear-cut No. 1 option, but the rookie fifth-rounder handled the most carries during the exhibition period and that trend continued into the regular season. He also caught three passes for 21 yards, which adds some upside for point-per-reception leagues.

Fantasy owners should acquire Wilkins in hopes that he continues to see 12-15 carries per game, goal-line touches and a few targets in the Colts offense this year.

QB Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns

In Week 1, Tyrod Taylor scored 24.58 points under standard Yahoo scoring settings, which ranked sixth among quarterbacks. He's owned in 10 percent of leagues.

Taylor didn't have a good outing throwing the football in inclement weather, completing 15-of-40 passes for 197 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, he made up for his shortcomings with 77 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

There's a bright side to the Browns passing attack. Jarvis Landry logged seven receptions for 106 yards, which suggests Taylor and the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver have developed a solid rapport. As wideout Josh Gordon progresses into game shape, Taylor should have better numbers through the air.

Fantasy owners shouldn't hesitate to add Taylor for Week 2. The Saints defense allowed 417 passing yards, four touchdowns and a rushing score to Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick last week.