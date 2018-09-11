Tyler Adams Goal Powers USA Past Mexico in Friendly Clash

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

United States midfielder Tyler Adams (4) celebrates after scoring a goal against Mexico during an international friendly match Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The United States won 1-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The United States brought a massive group of young stars to Tuesday's friendly with Mexico.

While it wasn't always pretty, the youngsters did just enough to get the job done.

Tyler Adams scored a goal in the 71st minute, and Zack Steffen recorded a clean sheet as the United States earned a 1-0 victory.

Each side had only three shots on goal in a mostly tepid affair. Neither did much in the way of attacking in the rivalry matchup, which took place at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

What's Next?

The United States plays its next friendly against Colombia on Oct. 11.

