Gilbert Arenas Hits 95 Out of 100 Shots for $100,000 Shootout with Nick Young

Gilbert Arenas Hits 95 Out of 100 Shots for $100,000 Shootout with Nick YoungSeptember 12, 2018
David Dow/Getty Images
Gilbert Arenas can still get buckets.
In a video posted by No Chill Productions on Tuesday, Agent Zero showed off his sweet three-point stroke. He drilled 95 out of 100 triples after Nick Young talked trash and challenged him to a shootout.
What's more: Arenas raised the stakes and brought $100,000 cash to the court with him. (Warning: video contains profanity):
However, Young was nowhere to be found.
"There's a reason they call me Agent Zero, Nick," Arenas said. "Ninety-five out of 100, boy? I almost beat my old record—96 out of 100."
Your move, Swaggy.
