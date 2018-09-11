Gilbert Arenas Hits 95 Out of 100 Shots for $100,000 Shootout with Nick Young

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Gilbert Arenas #9 and Nick Young #1 of the Washington Wizards talk during the game against the New Jersey Nets on December 16, 2010 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas can still get buckets.   

In a video posted by No Chill Productions on Tuesday, Agent Zero showed off his sweet three-point stroke. He drilled 95 out of 100 triples after Nick Young talked trash and challenged him to a shootout. 

What's more: Arenas raised the stakes and brought $100,000 cash to the court with him. (Warning: video contains profanity)

However, Young was nowhere to be found. 

"There's a reason they call me Agent Zero, Nick," Arenas said. "Ninety-five out of 100, boy? I almost beat my old record—96 out of 100."

Your move, Swaggy. 

