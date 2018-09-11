Gilbert Arenas Hits 95 Out of 100 Shots for $100,000 Shootout with Nick Young

David Dow/Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas can still get buckets.

In a video posted by No Chill Productions on Tuesday, Agent Zero showed off his sweet three-point stroke. He drilled 95 out of 100 triples after Nick Young talked trash and challenged him to a shootout.

What's more: Arenas raised the stakes and brought $100,000 cash to the court with him. (Warning: video contains profanity):

However, Young was nowhere to be found.

"There's a reason they call me Agent Zero, Nick," Arenas said. "Ninety-five out of 100, boy? I almost beat my old record—96 out of 100."

Your move, Swaggy.