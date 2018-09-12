NFL Week 2 Picks: Game-by-Game Over/Under Predictions

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If you bet the under in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, you were probably ready to cash your tickets well before the game ended as Dallas struggled to generate anything on offense. The score was 10-0 into the fourth quarter before the Panthers held on for the 16-8 win.

Of course, not all over/under bets are going to be that easy, but here's a look at three games also predicted to go under their totals this week.

All odds are via OddsShark and as of midnight on Wednesday.

NFL Week 2 Picks

Baltimore Ravens (-1, 44 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: CIN 21, BAL 20 (under)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44.5 O/U): ATL 20, CAR 17 (under)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9, 50 O/U): NO 30, CLE 21 (over)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (no line): HOU 23, TEN 10 (N/A)

The line has not been established for the Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans game because Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's status is unknown. He left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with an elbow injury.

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-5.5, 45 O/U): WSH 27, IND 23 (over)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 53 O/U): PIT 31, KC 24 (over)

Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 42.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: LAC 31, BUF 10 (under)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-3, 44 O/U): NYJ 20, MIA 17 (under)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1.5): GB 24, MIN 23 (N/A)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 43.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: PHI 31, TB 13 (over)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-12, 45.5 O/U): LAR 34, ARI 14 (over)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-5.5, 47.5 O/U): SF 30, DET 17 (under)

New England Patriots (-2, 45 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: JAX 20, NE 17 (under)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-5.5, 46 O/U): DEN 24, OAK 17 (under)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42 O/U): NYG 24, DAL 14 (under)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3, 43.5 O/U): CHI 27, SEA 17 (over)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Both teams suffered significant injuries following their Week 1 contests. The Carolina Panthers will be without tight end Greg Olsen (three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2014-2016) and right tackle Daryl Williams (second-team All-Pro in 2017) for an extended period of time. For Atlanta, safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones (both 2017 Pro Bowlers) are out for the season and at least eight games, respectively.

It's hard to read how the Carolina offense vs. Atlanta defense will go considering the loss of two key players on each side. On one end, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could run wild en route to a victory. On the other, the Panthers offense could stall without two of its key pieces.

But the Falcons may have trouble moving the ball period outside of throwing to wideout Julio Jones. Atlanta generated only 88 yards through the air against Philadelphia minus' Jones big game (10 catches, 169 yards), and the rushing attack only accounted for 74 yards.

Meanwhile, the Panthers defense looked rock solid in Week 1 against the Cowboys, shutting them out through 51 minutes and holding them to just eight points.

The Panthers linebackers and defensive line are phenomenal (of note, linebackers Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson combined for 22 tackles while three defensive linemen combined for five sacks) and can contain the Falcons' two-headed rushing attack of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Unless Atlanta experiences a quick offensive turnaround following a 12-point output and a disappointing red-zone performance against Philadelphia Sunday, take the under with the 44.5-point total.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold got much publicity after a successful debut against the Detroit Lions (198 passing yards and two touchdowns after a pick-six on his first throw), but the Jets defense looked like the Darrelle Revis-led Gang Green units in 2009 and 2010, which routinely shut down opposing teams' passing attacks.

The Jets picked off Lions passers five times, including one for a touchdown (in fact, the Jets' offense, defense and special teams all found the end zone). After the game, Jets linebacker Darron Lee and cornerback Morris Claiborne noted that they knew what Detroit was going to do before plays, with Lee noting that they knew the team's signals.

New York may not read all offenses like a book week after week, but its performance was undoubtedly impressive. The Lions have had one of the better aerial attacks in recent years thanks to quarterback Matt Stafford and wideouts Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. With Kenny Golladay now emerging as a solid third threat alongside them, the Lions should have a good passing offense, even if their first game was a big disappointment.

But for the Jets, their defense may have taken a giant leap, and that could be bad news for the Miami Dolphins. If New York can contain deep threat Kenny Stills (two touchdowns last week) and the Miami run game (120 rushing yards), then it should hold Miami at bay. Look for that to happen as this game goes under the 44-point total.