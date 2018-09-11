Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The two early co-leaders of the AFC North will meet in Cincinnati on Thursday night when the Bengals (1-0) host the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) in a near-pick'em matchup at sportsbooks. Cincinnati and Baltimore were both impressive last week in season-opening wins while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns battled to a tie.

NFL point spread: The Ravens opened as three-point favorites; the total was 43 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 21.3-20.4 Ravens (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens are an impressive 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games versus divisional opponents, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. This includes a surprising 20-0 win over the Bengals as 2.5-point road underdogs in last year's season opener.

Baltimore routed the Buffalo Bills 47-3 last Sunday in the most dominant performance of any team in Week 1, with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco connecting on three touchdown passes to three new receivers who were all added in the offseason. Flacco remains a Super Bowl champion with outstanding experience and leadership.

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Cincinnati has been a talented yet underachieving team over the previous five years, winning the division twice during that stretch but failing to earn a playoff victory.

This is a new season obviously, and many experts have been high on the Bengals considering the AFC North is wide open in 2018 as long as Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell continues to hold out due to a contract dispute. Cincinnati is perfectly positioned to make a run at another division title and can make a statement here.

Smart betting pick

The Ravens may have played the worst team in the league last week in the Bills, but many bettors will likely look at the final score and assume they are better than they really are.

Meanwhile, the Bengals dealt with more adversity in rallying back from a 23-10 deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 34-23 on the road and easily could have let that game get away from them. Instead, they came together as a team and scored 24 unanswered points, including 17 in the fourth quarter alone.

In Cincinnati's home opener, there is definitely value on the host to come through with a key win.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in three of the Ravens' last four games against the Bengals.

The total has gone under in six of the Bengals' last seven games at night.

The Bengals are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

