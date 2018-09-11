Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku Lead Belgium to UEFA Nations League Win vs. Iceland

HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/Getty Images

Belgium opened their 2018-19 UEFA Nations League campaign with a 3-0 win over Iceland courtesy of an Eden Hazard penalty and two goals from Romelu Lukaku on Tuesday.

Hazard sent the visitors on their way with the opening goal from the penalty spot after Lukaku had been brought down in the area by Sverrir Ingi Ingason.

Lukaku doubled Belgium's advantage just after the half-hour mark. Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson could only parry a Vincent Kompany header, and Lukaku was on hand to prod home from close range.

The Manchester United striker then sealed the win with just nine minutes of normal time remaining. He side-footed home Dries Mertens' cross from the right to secure all three points.

What's Next?

Belgium's next fixture is a Nations League clash against Switzerland on Friday, October 12. Iceland play an international friendly a day earlier against France.