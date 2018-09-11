Mike Tomlin Dismisses Question About Antonio Brown Threatening Writer on Twitter

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin dismissed a question Tuesday regarding wide receiver Antonio Brown directing a threatening tweet at a reporter last week.

After writing an article for ESPN's The Undefeated regarding Brown's social media presence, Jesse Washington tweeted a capture of a since-deleted tweet sent by Brown on Sept. 7:

When asked about the tweet Tuesday, Tomlin had no interest in discussing it, according to Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com:

"Guys, don't ask me about social media things. You know, we could talk all day about things that are online or on the internet or on social media. I just choose to stay away from it because it's a waste of my time. There's very little accountability, there's very little journalistic integrity, etc. Guys say things they don't mean. I talk to my teenagers about it all the time. Let's keep it professional and in the real. I think that's appropriate in this setting."

In Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Cleveland Browns, Brown finished with nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

One issue Washington's article touched on was Brown streaming Tomlin's postgame speech in the locker room on Facebook Live after a playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2016 season.

After learning that his speech aired on Facebook Live, Tomlin called Brown's actions "selfish and inconsiderate."

Tomlin spoke negatively about the New England Patriots in the speech, and the Steelers went on to lose 36-17 to New England in the AFC Championship Game.

Brown bounced back to register 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns last season en route to being named a Pro Bowler and unanimous All-Pro First Team selection.