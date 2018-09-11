Le'Veon Bell Spotted in Miami Nightclub Amid Steelers Contract Holdout

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Watching his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates blow a 14-point lead and settle for a tie against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 doesn't appear to be bothering Le'Veon Bell.

Instead, the Pro Bowl running back is living his best life.

According to TMZ, Bell hit up a Miami club Monday night and stayed until the early hours of Tuesday morning:

In other words, don't expect him to sign his franchise tender Tuesday.

Bell isn't under contract at the moment, so he is free to do whatever he'd like, whenever he'd like. That doesn't mean his teammates or the organization will be happy to hear that he is enjoying a night on the town when the team has another game in a few days.