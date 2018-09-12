Updated 2018 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Contender

5 of 6

Chicago Cubs (84-60)

The Chicago Cubs are not playing their best baseball with a 3-5 record in their last eight games. As a result, their division lead—which stood at five games Sept. 2—has shrunk to just two.

But even if they are overtaken by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs are in solid position to claim a wild-card berth.

Starting pitching continues to be the biggest question mark, and the staff as a whole has posted a 3.95 ERA (12th in MLB) since the All-Star break. That's a considerable slide from the 3.56 ERA (fourth in MLB) it posted during the first half.

Three games with the Cincinnati Reds, three with the Chicago White Sox and four with the Pittsburgh Pirates make for a favorable schedule, but three against the rival St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field to close the season could be huge.

Odds: 1/99 (99 percent)

Milwaukee Brewers (83-63)

The Brewers have appeared to fade several times this season, but they've always righted the ship. As a result, they're poised to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and just the fifth time in franchise history.

Things were looking grim after a 5-10 stretch to begin August, but they've rallied to go 15-6 with a plus-22 run differential in the 21 games since.

That impressive stretch includes a 3-2 record against the Cubs, and while Milwaukee will finish playing the division leaders Wednesday, its remaining schedule is favorable.

That includes six games with the Pirates, three with the Reds and three against the visiting Detroit Tigers to close the season, with a three-game set in St. Louis the only matchup with a contender.

Regardless of whether the Brewers win the division or settle for a wild card, a postseason berth looks all but certain.

Odds: 1/49 (98 percent)

St. Louis Cardinals (81-64)

If you had said at the start of the season that Jack Flaherty and John Gant would be anchoring the Cardinals rotation down the stretch, it would not have painted a positive picture of the team's season.

Yet here we are, with those two young starters picking up the slack for a staff that has dealt with injuries and inconsistency and has ace Carlos Martinez serving as the closer.

Despite those issues, the Cardinals ripped off a 22-6 August. In the process, they went from one game over .500 and on the fringe of contention to the driver's seat of the race for the second wild card.

If St. Louis gets in and wins that one-game playoff, watch how the staff is deployed—it has used seven different starters already in September.

The run of success is hard to ignore, but what keeps the Cardinals' odds from being any higher is their reliance on a wild-card berth. At 3.5 games back and with two teams ahead of them, it's unlikely they'll win the division.

Odds: 33/67 (67 percent)

