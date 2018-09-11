Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies (79-64) will look to continue their recent dominance of the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-68) on Tuesday when they host them again as small home underdogs at sportsbooks in the second game of a key four-game divisional series.

The Rockies own a 1.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, with the Diamondbacks three games back after losing 13-2 on Monday.

MLB betting line: The Diamondbacks opened as -119 favorites (wager $119 to win $100); the total is at 10 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.5-4.3, Rockies (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Arizona has dropped five of the past six meetings with Colorado, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, but fortunately ace Zack Greinke (13-9, 3.08 ERA) will toe the rubber in one of the team's most important games of the season.

While Greinke is winless in his last two starts, the Diamondbacks would not want any other pitcher going to the mound in this spot. The 34-year-old veteran is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in three outings versus the Rockies this season, and one of the wins took place at Coors Field.

Why the Rockies can pay on the MLB lines

Colorado has more momentum than any team in the division right now and plays the next 12 games against NL West foes, including six more versus Arizona.

The Rockies will counter Greinke with 23-year-old Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela (4-5, 4.92 ERA), and he has earned three of his wins at Coors this year. Last time out, Senzatela allowed three runs and nine hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, and Colorado was able to pull off a 5-3 victory. If he can avoid pitching worse than that here, the Rockies will have a solid chance to win.

Smart betting pick

Even though Senzatela has picked up three of his four wins at home, his ERA is 5.04 and opposing hitters are hitting .328 against him there. That is not good obviously, and he is also 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two games versus the Diamondbacks this season.

This is a must-win matchup for Arizona, so look for the team to back up its status as a road favorite by coming through with a big victory to end its three-game losing streak.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in each of Arizona's last five games.

The total has gone over in four of Arizona's last six games against Colorado.

Arizona is 15-8 in its last 23 games when playing Colorado.

