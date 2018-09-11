Alianza Lima Fans Clash with Churchgoers Outside Peruvian Stadium

Norman Cordova/Associated Press

Fans of Peruvian club Alianza Lima battled members of The Upper Room church over a land dispute outside their stadium on Monday in the country's capital.

As reported by the London Evening Standard and Associated Press, two of the fans were detained, while only a single injury was reported. The dispute between the two groups involves a plaza in front of the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva.

According to FourFourTwo, 1,500 church members wearing hard hats broke into a car park and graffitied walls, painting over murals of some of the club's legends and the crest. This led to a reaction from the club's ultras and the eventual violence.

South American football expert Daniel Edwards shared footage of the clash:

Football writer Ralph Hannah couldn't believe what was going on:

The church believes it owns the land―which includes the club's training pitch―after buying it from the previous owners. However, the land was reportedly taken from those oweners by the government in 1972, and the club maintain the plaza has been rightfully theirs since.

They released a statement after the clash, via FourFourTwo:

"The club has been affected by what we consider an invasion of our facilities, a fact that has been carried out without a court order and in a precarious and arbitrary manner.

"While it is true that there is a pending issue to be resolved, we are respectful of the legal authorities.

"We ask all Alianza fans, who like us have been affected by this situation, show that we are better in everything."

Fans of the club worked to restore the murals following the violence.

Alianza is one of the most popular clubs in Peru, having won the title on 23 occasions, and have played at their current ground since 1974.