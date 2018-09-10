Isaiah Crowell, Quincy Enunwa Fantasy Outlook After Week 1

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Perhaps the only people happier with the results of Monday's game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets than Jets fans were fantasy football players who relied on running back Isaiah Crowell and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

Crowell dominated with 10 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Enunwa displayed instant chemistry with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in the signal-caller's first career start and tallied six catches for 63 yards and a score.

New York parlayed the impressive performances into an overwhelming 48-17 victory on the road. While every game won't be such a convincing blowout, Crowell and Enunwa each looked like fantasy weapons moving forward this season.

Isaiah Crowell

Crowell may be known for his size and ability to pick up critical yardage in between the tackles more than his overall explosiveness, but he must have missed the memo when he burst through Detroit's defense for a 62-yard touchdown.

There are still fantasy concerns when it comes to Crowell because those long runs won't always be there to prop up the final numbers and he split carries with Bilal Powell (12 carries for 60 yards). There will be a limit on Crowell's ceiling as long as Powell is seeing so much time.

Still, Crowell is a steady performer who ran for 952 yards in 2016 and 853 yards last season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

He may have a limited ceiling, but he also has a fairly high floor with that recent resume. The low floor alone makes him worthy of a flex start moving forward, especially since Monday's performance will likely lead to more playing time. He also plays in the AFC East, which featured disappointing run defenses a season ago.

The New England Patriots were 20th in the league against the run, the Miami Dolphins were 14th and the Buffalo Bills were 29th. The Crowell on display Monday will put up significant fantasy points against those groups.

Quincy Enunwa

Enunwa missed the 2017 season with a neck injury, but he answered any lingering concerns with authority against the Lions.

He looked even better than the 2016 version of himself that tallied 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns and clearly earned the trust of Darnold in the first game. He drew immediate praise from around the fantasy community as well:

Enunwa will be especially valuable in points-per-reception leagues this season because he remained on the field at times as a de facto tight end while Robby Anderson and Terrelle Pryor lined up wide. The result was a head-turning targets number, as his 10 far surpassed anyone else on the Jets, with Pryor and Neal Sterling coming in second with three each.

Darnold threw to Enunwa early and often, and the receiver took advantage by lining up in different spots and finding the end zone.

That figures to continue, which makes Enunwa a wide receiver No. 2 or 3 with high upside.