Colin Kaepernick Selling 'IMWITHKAP' Jerseys on Website

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Although Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, fans can still buy a jersey with his name on it.

As noted by Connor Casey of 247Sports, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is selling black jerseys on his website with "#ImWithKap" written on the front and his name on the back.

Darren Rovell of ESPN provided a view of the jerseys:

A portion of the proceeds are going to the Know Your Rights Camp, a campaign founded by Kaepernick.

The organization was created for youths to help "raise awareness on self-empowerment."

Although the jerseys are not made by Nike, they continue the recent wave of promoting Kaepernick's activism.

Last week, Nike announced an endorsement deal heavily featuring the divisive player, who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. According to Gina Martinez of Time, the apparel company has seen a 31 percent boost in online sales since the start of the promotion.

The Kaepernick jersey offers his fans another chance to show their support.