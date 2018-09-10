Braves Ask Taxpayers for Extra $4.6M in Costs Associated with SunTrust Park

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves line the infield as fighter jets fly overhead during the national anthem before an opening day baseball game at SunTrust Park, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves want more money from the taxpayers of Cobb County.

Faith Abubey and Lindsey Basye of 11Alive in Atlanta reported the Braves asked for $4.6 million in addition to what they have already received. Abubey and Basye noted Cobb County has paid almost $400 million for SunTrust Park and that community leaders voted in 2017 to contribute an additional $14 million for transportation and infrastructure.

The $4.6 million would be used to balance the transportation improvement fund, refund the building permit fee, refund project management costs and cover legal fees.

According to Abubey and Basye, the county called the Braves' tone in their letter asking for additional funds "improper and unprofessional."

The two sides are in meditation after having entered a 30-year public-private agreement to build and fund the $600 million stadium.

The 2017 season marked the first at SunTrust Park. The Braves finished in third place in the National League East and were 37-44 at home. This season, they are in first place and 37-34 at home.

It appears as if SunTrust Park will host its first MLB playoff game this year while the financial fight continues between the Braves and Cobb County.

