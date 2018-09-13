Identifiying Early NFL Breakout Candidates

0 of 10

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

New stars emerge every week in the NFL. The difficult part is ascertaining whether they'll continue to shine or flicker out as the season progresses.

After Week 1, a handful of standouts appear likely to fall in the former category.

Though they're early into their NFL careers, these players proved they can ball out when given the opportunity. Some needed time before they entered the starting lineup. Others were immediate contributors. A few took advantages of others being absent. All of them caused onlookers to pause, watch and admire.

A year ago, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt made a statement at the start of the 2017 campaign: Veteran or rookie status didn't matter. These breakthrough performances led to bigger and better things.

The same possibility exists for those who followed in their footsteps this year.

Expectations will grow as the season progresses. A few missteps will inevitably occur along the way. But based on their Week 1 performances, the following 10 players could be on the path toward a breakout 2018 season.