Alex Rodriguez Works at Wahlburgers After Losing Yankees, Red Sox Bet

Alex Rodriguez might be retired, but the Boston Red Sox still won't leave him alone.

The former New York Yankees star and current MLB analyst apparently made a bet with noted Boston fan Mark Wahlberg last month regarding an early August series between the two rivals. After the Red Sox completed the four-game sweep from Aug. 2-5, Rodriguez was forced to work a day at Wahlburgers, a restaurant owned by Mark's brother, Paul Wahlberg.

Based on what we have seen on social media, Rodriguez was a good sport about the whole thing:

The 43-year-old was seen cooking food, mixing drinks and even cleaning tables and floors.

While it was just one day of labor, watching a player who made over $400 million during his career mop a bathroom floor should bring a smile to anyone's face.