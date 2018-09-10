Report: Red Sox, Yankees Among Teams Upset with Josh Donaldson Trade to Indians

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

Cleveland Indians' Josh Donaldson exits the batting cage during batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were not happy with Josh Donaldson's trade to Cleveland in August.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, both teams "voiced displeasure" with the deal. He added: "To the irritated clubs, Donaldson's status amounted to a contradiction: He was sufficiently recovered from a left-calf injury to go on revocable trade waivers and get dealt, but not healthy enough to join [Cleveland] immediately, requiring another trip to the disabled list instead."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

