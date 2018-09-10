La Liga, Players' Union Meet over Barcelona vs. Girona USA Match

Gisela Salomon/Associated Press

The Spanish players' union and La Liga officials met Monday to discuss the proposed Girona vs. Barcelona match set to be played in Miami.

According to Alfredo Matilla of AS, little progress was made during the meeting, but "rhetoric on both sides softened." The union has threatened to strike if the plans go ahead, and Monday's meeting lessened that threat.

Per the report, the union was assured further details would be made available to them, and La Liga also offered a 15-day open trial for 25 Spanish professional footballers, giving them the chance to earn a contract in the U.S.

League President Javier Tebas was present at the meeting, and AFE President David Aganzo gave his view on proceedings: "[LFP president Javier] Tebas views football as a business and there are matters that have to be agreed among all parties. We want more information to be able to pass on to the players. This is not just a question of Girona or Barcelona. This could affect everybody for the next 15 years."

Tebas previously said the match is "90 percent" certain to go ahead in Miami in an interview with Onda Cero (via Reuters, h/t AS).

Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Girona have already accepted the proposal, even though it will cost them a home match. But while La Liga and the clubs had been busy making plans, several important parties hadn't been consulted, according to sportswriter Colin Millar:

According to Matilla, La Liga will need documentation from a host of parties, including the Spanish Higher Sports Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UEFA, CONCACAF and the United States Soccer Federation. What isn't needed is authorisation from the union, but the players could strike nonetheless.

Per Matilla, Tebas' next move will be to seek permission from federation president Luis Rubiales, and that could prove problematic. The latter hasn't hidden his dislike for the La Liga boss:

The proposed match will take place in Week 21, the final weekend of January. The exact date for the fixture is still to be confirmed.