Cristiano Ronaldo Among Transfers Evaluated in Study of Best, Worst Value

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Juventus underpaid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this summer, according to a new study evaluating the best- and worst-value deals of this summer's transfer window.

CIES Football Observatory released findings from the latest window, which also concluded Chelsea were among the biggest losers as they lost Thibaut Courtois to Real for far less than his market value while overpaying for his replacement, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Juve were reported to have paid €105 million to sign Ronaldo, and even though the Portuguese is 33 years old, it was a good deal as it's suggested he was worth €116.5 million.

CIES indicated Kepa was worth €35 million, less than half the €80 million value of his buyout clause at Athletic Bilbao. Courtois, who was sold for a reported €40 million, was judged to be worth €22.6 million more.

In contrast, the research suggested Arsenal got a great deal in signing Lucas Torreira for a reported €30 million from Sampdoria as he was worth closer to €42 million.

Football finance lecturer Kieran Maguire highlighted the incredible impact that an investment like Ronaldo has had since joining the Bianconeri in July, further evidence to suggest they got a great deal for their money:

That's despite the fact Ronaldo is yet to score in a competitive appearance for the Serie A champions, with the value of his deal only likely to increase once he finds his stride in Italy. Juve's re-signing of Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan was also seen as a good deal, secured for €6.1 million less than his real value.

Goalkeepers were a particularly big area of focus this summer, too, as the transfer record for a stopper was broken on two occasions.

Kepa's €80 million move to Chelsea, the current record, came after Liverpool paid AS Roma a reported €72.5 million to recruit Alisson Becker. But whereas CIES found Chelsea paid more than double what they should have for their star, the Reds underpaid by €6.8 million, according to his true market value.

TalkSport's Will Gavin underlined Chelsea's mistake in allowing Courtois to run into the last year of his contract, and his failure to turn up for training as the window closed forced Chelsea to act quickly and sell:

Sportswriter David Preece echoed what a good deal Los Blancos got for their £35 million investment:

Alisson wasn't the only good deal Liverpool got, either, as relegated Stoke City could have held out for €7.5 million more than the €14.7 million fee they agreed for the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Merseysiders also secured a €55 million deal to recruit Fabinho from AS Monaco, which was said to be €18.8 million less than he was worth. The same couldn't be said for Naby Keita, though, as the €70 million spent to acquire him was thought to be €8.7 million more than he was worth.

Second only to Kepa in terms of overpayment was Riyad Mahrez, who joined Manchester City from Leicester City for a reported €85 million but was in fact said to be worth only €57 million.

Atletico Madrid could end up revelling in their €25 million capture of Rodri from Villarreal, meanwhile, if CIES are accurate with their €46.5 million valuation of the 22-year-old midfielder making waves in La Liga.