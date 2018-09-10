Mark Knight's Serena Williams Cartoon Criticized for Racist Depiction

Mark Knight's Serena Williams Cartoon Criticized for Racist DepictionSeptember 10, 2018
Mark Knight, the editorial cartoonist for Australia's Herald Sun newspaper, drew a cartoon interpretation of Serena Williams at the U.S. Open final from this weekend when the superstar was given a third code violation for arguing with chair umpire Carlos Ramos during her match against Naomi Osaka.
Mark Knight @Knightcartoons
My toon in today’s @theheraldsun on #SerenaWilliams @usopen https://t.co/didwtQg1R5
Knight's depiction of Williams has been criticized for relying on racist tropes, and the backlash against his cartoon was swift. High-profile figures such as Jemele Hill and J.K. Rowling lambasted the depiction:
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling
Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop. https://t.co/YOxVMuTXEC
They weren't alone:
ChuckModi @ChuckModi1
Holy crap. This Serena cartoon is racist AF & reminiscent Jack Johnson cartoons in 1910. Mark Knight should be fired. But any Herald Sun editors that would allow this, should fire themselves first. https://t.co/Usgd7pWH8b
Janet Shan @hinterlandg
.@theheraldsun Are you okay with Mark Knight's Jim Crow-era portrayal of Serena Williams as an angry black mammy with big lips threatening tiny white chair umpire? Doesn't his transformation of Japanese-Haitian Naomi Osaka into a white woman also come across as racist to you? https://t.co/4a1JYHgEZa
TMZ Sports was also critical of the cartoon, writing, "It looks like a Jim Crow-era, Sambo-style caricature of a black person—not Serena Williams."
Despite the backlash, Knight has not removed the offensive drawing from his Twitter page, and the Herald Sun retweeted his post.
Williams was given code violations by Ramos for receiving coaching during the match, for smashing her racket—which cost her a point—and for "verbal abuse" after arguing with Ramos, which cost her an entire game.
She was fined $17,000 by the U.S. Open for the violations, though she maintained after the match that receiving the three code violations was sexist, as many male tennis players have gone on tirades in the past and haven't been punished to the degree that Williams was in the final.
