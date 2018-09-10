Sergio Ramos Backs Luka Modric over Cristiano Ronaldo for Best FIFA Player Award

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

(L-R) Jesus Vallejo of Real Madrid, goalkeeper Kiko Casilla of Real Madrid, Marcos Llorente of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, Nacho of Real Madrid, Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid, Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, Gareth Bale of Real Madrid, Luka Modric of Real Madrid, Achraf Hakimi of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid with UEFA Champions League trophy, Coupe des clubs Champions Europeens, Marcelo of Real Madrid, goalkeeper Luca Zidane of Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid, goalkeeper Keylor Navas of Real Madrid, Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid, Marco Asensio of Real Madrid, Theo Hernandez of Real Madrid, Toni Kroos of Real Madrid, Isco of Real Madrid, Casemiro of Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has backed team-mate Luka Modric to win the 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. 

Ronaldo, who moved from Real to Juventus in July, has won the award the last two seasons, but Ramos believes Modric deserves the 2018 gong after helping Real win the UEFA Champions League and leading Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final, per Calciomercato:

"Maybe other players have more marketing or bigger names, Modric deserves to win the award. We will see who wins. He's a great friend and there are few players I feel prouder of to have in my team. He's a huge star. He's one of the few people who [if he wins] I'd be as happy for as if they gave it to me."

PARMA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in action during the serie A match between Parma Calcio and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on September 1, 2018 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Ronaldo also played a crucial role in Real's third consecutive European triumph as he top scored for the sixth successive tournament, netting 15 goals in 13 appearances.

He then added four goals at Russia 2018, including a phenomenal hat-trick against Spain, but his Portugal side were knocked out at the last-16 stage.

Salah won no silverware in his debut season with Liverpool in 2017-18.

However, he broke new ground for a 20-team Premier League season as he scored 32 times, and he was also crucial in Liverpool reaching the Champions League final.

There was significant outcry last week when Modric, Ronaldo and Salah were announced as the three finalists as it meant Barcelona's Lionel Messi had been omitted:

It is the first time since 2006 that the Argentinian forward has not been in the running to win FIFA's award.

And, if Modric does win in 2018, it would be the first time since 2007 that the gong has not gone to either Messi or Ronaldo.

