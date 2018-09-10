Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Headline FIFPro World XI Shortlist

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Headline FIFPro World XI ShortlistSeptember 10, 2018
FIFPro has confirmed the 55 players on its shortlist to be in with a chance of making its World XI for the year.
The votes were released on Monday, with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi among the star names.
The final XI will be confirmed at The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, September 24th, in London. It will be made up of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.
Here are the players in the running, per the FIFPro website.
FIFPro World XI Shortlist
Goalkeepers
Gianluigi Buffon – Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain
Thibaut Courtois – Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid
David De Gea – Spain, Manchester United
Keylor Navas – Costa Rica, Real Madrid
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany, Barcelona
Defenders
Jordi Alba – Spain, Barcelona
Dani Alves – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Dani Carvajal – Spain, Real Madrid
Giorgio Chiellini – Italy, Juventus
Virgil van Dijk – The Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool
Diego Godin – Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
Mats Hummels – Germany, Bayern Munich
Joshua Kimmich – Germany, Bayern Munich
Dejan Lovren – Croatia, Liverpool
Marcelo – Brazil, Real Madrid
Yerry Mina – Colombia, Barcelona/Everton
Benjamin Pavard – France, VfB Stuttgart
Gerard Pique – Spain, Barcelona
Sergio Ramos – Spain, Real Madrid
Thiago Silva – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Kieran Trippier – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Samuel Umtiti – France, Barcelona
Raphael Varane – France, Real Madrid
Sime Vrsaljko – Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter
Kyle Walker – England, Manchester City
Midfielders
Sergio Busquets – Spain, Barcelona
Casemiro – Brazil, Real Madrid
Philippe Coutinho – Brazil, Liverpool/ Barcelona
Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium, Manchester City
Eden Hazard – Belgium, Chelsea
Andres Iniesta – Spain, Barcelona/Vissel Kobe
Isco – Spain, Real Madrid
N'Golo Kante – France, Chelsea
Toni Kroos – Germany, Real Madrid
Nemanja Matic – Serbia, Manchester United
Luka Modric – Croatia, Real Madrid
Paul Pogba – France, Manchester United
Ivan Rakitic – Croatia, Barcelona
David Silva – Spain, Manchester City
Arturo Vidal – Chile, Bayern Munich/Barcelona
Forwards
Karim Benzema – France, Real Madrid
Edinson Cavani – Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala – Juventus, Argentina
Antoine Griezmann – France, Atletico Madrid
Harry Kane – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski – Poland, Bayern Munchen
Romelu Lukaku – Belgium, Manchester United
Mario Mandzukic – Croatia, Juventus
Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe – France, Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi – Argentina, Barcelona
Neymar – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal, Real Madrid/Juventus
Mohamed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool
Luis Suarez – Uruguay, Barcelona
While Messi didn't make the cut for FIFA's Best Men's Player Award—Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric will contest that in London—he is in the running to make the World XI once again.
If he does, it will continue an incredible run, as the Barcelona man has been in the last 11 FIFPro World XIs. Remarkably, having inspired the Blaugrana to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last term, there aren't many signs of the Argentina man slowing down any time soon.
These figures sum up just how good the Barcelona No. 10 was last term:
SPORF @Sporf
🇦🇷 Lionel Messi in 2017/18 Season: ✅ Won: 🏆 3 Trophies 👟 European Golden Shoe 📊 Most in La Liga: ⚽️ Goals 🎯 Assists 💫 Chances Created 👟 Key Passes ⚡️ Take Ons 💥 Goals From Free-Kicks 🔥 Shots 😳 Still not on 3 man shortlist for the Mens FIFA Best Award. https://t.co/jAbQqYODih
Ronaldo was also in typically awesome form for club and country. The Portuguese was central to Real Madrid winning the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, their third in succession and fourth in five years, while he also lit up the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with four goals, including a stunning hat-trick against Spain.
The Portuguese embarked on a new challenge this summer, ending nine years at Madrid and joining Juventus.
Unsurprisingly, the rest of the list is dominated by Real Madrid and France players, as representatives for both teams had memorable years.
Modric is poised to make the cut after excelling in the Los Blancos midfield, and he was among the standout players as they beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final. He was also captain of the Croatia side that made it all the way to the World Cup final.
Modric's Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, who has also been shortlisted for the World XI, believes he should be crowned as the world's best after his memorable year:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Sergio Ramos believes Real Madrid teammate Luka Modrić deserves to win the FIFA's The Best award. Full Story: https://t.co/nY4A7h5d54 https://t.co/r3NYIuRJfL
Les Bleus will likely have a significant representation in the final cut after their displays in Russia, although captain Hugo Lloris didn't make the final shortlist.
In the attacking portion of the pitch, two of their offensive stars are involved. Antoine Griezmann, who also enjoyed success with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa League, is a worthy inclusion, while Kylian Mbappe, a domestic treble winner with PSG, lit up the competition with some scintillating performances.
Bet365 summed up just how much the forward has accomplished already in his career:
bet365 @bet365
Kylian Mbappé before turning 20: World Cup winner 2 x Ligue 1 titles 1 x Coupe de France 1 x Coupe de la Ligue 27 goals in 60 games for Monaco 25 goals in 47 games for PSG 9 goals in 23 games for France He's scored 10 Champions League goals and 4 World Cup goals. Incredible. https://t.co/xjgBUUqrea
Raphael Varane, who won the Champions League with Madrid and the World Cup with France, also has a case to be included in the XI, as he was crucial to the defensive solidity of both teams.
