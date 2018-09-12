Best Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team

4 of 32

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens were beating the Buffalo Bills 40-0 with about 25 minutes remaining. Bills starter Nathan Peterman had a quarterback rating of zero. Rookie signal-caller (and future starter) Josh Allen entered the game and completed just six of 15 passes for 74 yards. Both were sacked three times, and Peterman threw two interceptions.

It's clear that the Bills are going to be well out of playoff contention all season, and they are likely the lead candidates for the first overall pick of the 2019 draft. Based on how the first game went, it looks like they just need to survive the year.

They also need to protect the future of their franchise (Allen) behind an offensive line that has not pass-protected well thus far. It doesn't behoove Allen to be placed in a no-win situation to start his career, and he can also get hurt.

The Bills could use a mobile, turnover-averse quarterback to get them to 2019, when they can put themselves in a better position to compete around Allen. In other words, they could use someone similar to ex-Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is now a Cleveland Brown.

The closest thing to him is free agent Colin Kaepernick, who rushed for an average of 460.4 yards per season from 2012-16. He's also never thrown for more than 10 interceptions in any campaign.

Kaepernick protested systemic oppression by kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 exhibition slate and regular season. He became a free agent in 2017 but didn't sign with a team. He later filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing it of collusion to keep him out of the league because of his protests.

From a football perspective, the Bills' best answer at quarterback for 2018 isn't on the roster. They should strongly consider giving Kaepernick a tryout to see where his game is at after a year-plus away.