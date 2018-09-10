Waiver Wire Week 2: T.J. Yeldon, Phillip Dorsett Highlight Pickups to Know

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire might just be the most important of them all.

While it is still akin to playing the lottery, this is the week where fantasy owners have a chance to see actual in-season footage and developments before applying the knowledge to roster building.

Each year, almost without fail, it is the week where leagues can be won via finding an unexpected workhorse at running back or gobbling up a key player set to see a huge uptick in playing time due to injuries.

Coming out of a chaotic Week 1 and with most of the games complete, the waiver wire features an intriguing mix of veterans and up-and-coming players who can rewrite the initial prognosis for leagues.

Week 2 Waiver-Wire Targets

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB (3 percent owned)

Case Keenum, QB, DEN (25 percent owned)

T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAC (14 percent owned)

Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (3 percent owned)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (16 percent owned)

DeSean Jackson, WR, TB (25 percent owned)

Danny Amendola, WR, MIA (31 percent owned)

Phillip Dorsett, WR, NE ( 4 percent owned)

Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC (19 percent owned)

Ted Ginn Jr., WR, NO (16 percent owned)

Will Dissly, TE, SEA (1 percent owned)

Jesse James, TE, PIT (4 percent owned)

A. Seferian-Jenkins, TE, JAC (34 percent owned)

Bart Young/Getty Images

It was always going to be a wait-and-see approach with Case Keenum.

The idea of Keenum with the Denver Broncos and weapons like Demaryius Thomas sounded great, but a caution flag of sorts always went up next to his name because he only had one random-seeming breakout year in Minnesota before leaving—and it seemed like it was a coaching thing.

Whatever that coaching thing is followed Keenum to Denver, where in his debut he dropped 329 yards and a trio of touchdowns and interceptions on the Seattle Seahawks, good for 22.16 points.

While these are not even close to being the Seahawks of old, the idea here is Keenum could get better as the season progresses and he has more time with his new surroundings. As far as unearthing a quality week-to-week streamer goes, it doesn't get much better than Keenum.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAC (14 percent owned)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

It's T.J. Yeldon time for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leonard Fournette went down with a hamstring injury and didn't return in Week 1. And while Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is "pretty optimistic" about the issue, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, soft-tissue injuries have a way of sticking around, and perhaps especially so for a violent runner like Fournette.

That makes Yeldon a solid investment. The oft-forgotten former second-round pick tallied 51 yards on a 3.6 per-carry average and caught three passes for 18 yards and a score against the New York Giants, giving him 14.40 points, a number right near producers like David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott on the end-of-week sheet.

That's not saying Yeldon will produce like those guys by any means, but the versatility is nice to have, and Yeldon should see plenty of work over the next few weeks, if not longer.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, NE (4 percent owned)

Fantasy owners will wince at this, but it's time to try it again—Tom Brady may have a new favorite weapon.

This seems to happen every year to varying results, but it's impossible to ignore the outburst from Phillip Dorsett. The former first-round pick joined the New England Patriots in 2017 and didn't do much while catching 12 passes over 15 games.

Naturally, he put up 16.10 points in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, inhaling all seven of his targets for 66 yards and a score.

For those keeping count, that is only the fourth touchdown of Dorsett's career and his first time over five catches in a game. Call it what happens when playing with Tom Brady and watching as defenses have to worry about guys like Rob Gronkowski.

There isn't a guarantee Dorsett comes close to this production again, but rumblings of a strong training camp translated to the field in Week 1, making Dorsett a must-add commodity.

Will Dissly, TE, SEA (1 percent owned)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Who?

It's a fair question. A fourth-round pick out of Washington, Dissly just landed second on the scoring chart at tight end behind only Gronkowski in his NFL debut, putting up a gaudy 18.00 points on three catches for 105 yards and a score.

Disclaimer time: There is a chance this is the best game of Dissly's season. He bounced off a few guys for a big play, tallying 66 yards in one go and didn't do much after.

Seasoned owners know better than to care too much, though. Outside of Gronkowski and maybe Travis Kelce, tight end is as volatile as it gets on a week-to-week basis. That Dissly may fizzle out from here doesn't matter much, as he's worth a gamble on the chance he develops into a steady contributor.