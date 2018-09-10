2019 NFL Mock Draft: Post Week 1 Breakdown

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

We're only one week into the NFL season, but based on Sunday's results, some fanbases may already be looking ahead to the 2019 NFL draft.

If that describes you, don't let anyone tell you its too early; there's no such thing.

Looking ahead to the NFL draft this far in advance is difficult, so there are a few rules to keep in mind for this mock draft. First, the draft order is based on Super Bowl odds from OddsShark.com—so don't get mad about your team's placement, this isn't a power rankings list.

The other key point to keep in mind is that matching teams to players is difficult this far ahead. Chances are every pick in this mock draft will be wrong. However, it is a fun exercise to see where the players are ranked and a rough order in which they could come off the board next April.

1. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

2. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

4. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. Cleveland Browns: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

7. Cincinnati Bengals: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

8. Washington Redskins: Montez Sweat, DL, Mississippi State

9. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

10. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

12. Detroit Lions: Zach Allen, DL, Boston College

13. Baltimore Ravens: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Denver Broncos: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

15. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

16. New York Giants: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

17. Carolina Panthers: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

18. Oakland Raiders: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

19. Dallas Cowboys: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

20. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Walker, LB, Georgia

21. San Francisco 49ers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

22. Houston Texans: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami FL

25. Atlanta Falcons: Jalen Jelks, DL, Oregon

26. Green Bay Packers (from NO): Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

27. Green Bay Packers: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

28. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

30. Los Angeles Rams: Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

32. New England Patriots: Lukas Denis, S, Boston College

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ryan Tannehill put a solid performance together in Week 1, so at the moment it looks like the Dolphins may not need a quarterback. However, we're using Super Bowl odds to set the draft order, which gives Miami the third overall selection. And if the Dolphins are picking at No. 3 in April, it's safe to assume Tannehill failed to make substantial strides and they'll be in the market for a new quarterback.

At this early stage of the process, Oregon's Justin Herbert looks like the obvious choice to be the first signal-caller off the board. He has the size most teams covet (he's listed at 6'6"), but most importantly he consistently displays the downfield accuracy needed to excel in the league.

Through two weeks this season, Herbert has already tossed nine touchdowns with just two interceptions (one of which was a tipped ball).

Whether it's the Dolphins or some other underperforming team, someone will be targeting Herbert early in April's draft.

6. Cleveland Browns: A.J. Brown

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

A tie never feels good, but the Browns season-opening performance against the Steelers proved that this is a team on the rise. With a few more pieces added to the puzzle next offseason, the Browns could realistically expect to compete for the postseason in 2019.

One of those pieces could be Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, who is one of the most complete weapons at the position in college football and would add to an already young and talented offense in Cleveland.

Brown does most of his damage after the catch, offering his quarterback a big target—he's listed at 6'1", 230 pounds—and the ability to box out defensive backs for the ball. That skill set could work well with Baker Mayfield, who has demonstrated elite accuracy and doesn't necessarily need to work with receivers who create significant space down the field.

Adding Brown to the duo of Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon (who the Browns will need to re-sign this offseason), would give Cleveland a talented set of weapons for Mayfield to grow with over the next few years.

10. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

It's safe to say the Raiders' trade of Khalil Mack to the Bears didn't exactly go over well with the fanbase. Despite complications with his contract, it's tough to sell a trade of the best all-around player on your roster to the fans.

Fortunately, the Raiders picked a good year to be in need of a new pass-rusher, as the 2019 draft class is absolutely loaded with defensive line talent.

At this early stage of the process, it's impossible to know who the Raiders may target, but Clemson's Clelin Ferrell will certainly be in the mix.

According to CFB Film Room, Ferrell led Clemson's talented defensive line with 38 QB pressures in 2017.

Like Mack, Ferrell is an elite athlete at the position, capable of flying into the backfield but also mobile enough to drop in coverage. That type of athleticism and versatility is crucial in today's NFL, and it should make him one of the most coveted prospects early in the 2019 draft.