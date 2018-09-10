NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Predicting Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It's not the end of the world for an NFL team that loses in Week 1, but some of them have to address serious issues. Some of those problems are team-wide, while others involve just one particular positional grouping or player.

Here's a look at three teams with pressing concerns following the opening week, in addition to a fresh set of power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Baltimore Ravens

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

12. New Orleans Saints

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. New York Giants

15. Chicago Bears

16. Houston Texans

17. San Francisco 49ers

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Denver Broncos

20. Cincinnati Bengals

21. Cleveland Browns

22. Washington Redskins

23. New York Jets

24. Detroit Lions

25. Miami Dolphins

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Seattle Seahawks



28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Indianapolis Colts

30. Arizona Cardinals

31. Oakland Raiders

32. Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys didn't score for the first 51 minutes of their game against the Carolina Panthers, and they finished with just eight points. Dallas gained only 232 yards from scrimmage all game, and wide receiver Cole Beasley was the only pass-catcher to have more than 27 yards in the air.

Dallas needs to find a way to generate offense sans wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten, whose production may prove to be hard to reproduce. Free-agent wideout Allen Hurns and third-round draft pick Michael Gallup caught just one pass each, and tight end Geoff Swaim gained only 18 yards. Of course, it's still early, but the Cowboys need to find a way to get those three players more involved.

The other problem is that the offensive line does not look like the elite unit that drove the team to a 13-3 finish two seasons ago. They dealt with numerous injuries in the offseason, and center Travis Frederick is out as he battles Guillain-Barre syndrome. The team clearly missed Frederick, as the running game stalled (94 yards on 22 carries), and the pass-blocking faltered (six sacks allowed). Hopefully Frederick returns to the field 100 percent healthy soon.

Evan Silva of Rotoworld also noted some offensive line problems:

Unless the offensive issues are figured out, it could be a long season in Dallas.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Washington Redskins 24-6 at home on Sunday, but the score doesn't represent the mismatch on the field. The 'Skins more than doubled the Cards' yardage total, out-gaining the hosts 429-213. A whopping 182 of those yards came on the ground, with Adrian Peterson (96 yards, 26 carries) and Chris Thompson (65 yards, five rushes) leading the way.

On offense, Arizona got next to nothing going outside running backs David Johnson and Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who combined to gain 191 of the team's yards. Of note, the team needs to find a second wide receiver to trust alongside Fitzgerald, as he caught seven of the eight wideout passes (the other one went to rookie Christian Kirk).

The Cards are a team in transition: Future quarterback Josh Rosen is waiting in the wings, and head coach Steve Wilks just took over this offseason. Brighter days may be ahead, but for now, Arizona looks like it has a lot of work to do.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills did not get a first down against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday until running back LeSean McCoy ran for 12 yards to open the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting quarterback Nathan Peterman went 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions. His replacement, rookie Josh Allen, fared a little better but completed just six of his 15 passes for 74 yards. Both were sacked three times. The running game went next to nowhere as starter LeSean McCoy gained just 22 yards on seven carries.

The pass defense struggled all game, as Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 25 of his 34 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Nine different Ravens receivers caught passes, and the team had the ball for 35-plus minutes.

Ultimately, it's hard seeing the Bills competing much this season. They have too many problems on offense (in addition to aforementioned issues, the offensive line lost three starters from last year), and the defense looks like it's taken a step back.