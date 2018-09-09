Greg Olsen Ruled Out vs. Cowboys with Foot Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a foot injury.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported Olsen would not return to the game. The right foot is the same one that cost him more than half of the 2017 season.

Olsen, 33, finished with a career-low 17 receptions and 191 yards in seven games played.

