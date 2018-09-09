Greg Olsen Ruled Out vs. Cowboys with Foot Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers takes the field against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a foot injury.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported Olsen would not return to the game. The right foot is the same one that cost him more than half of the 2017 season. 

Olsen, 33, finished with a career-low 17 receptions and 191 yards in seven games played.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    OL Problems Derail Deshaun's Comeback

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OL Problems Derail Deshaun's Comeback

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy G Loses 1st Game as a Starter

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jimmy G Loses 1st Game as a Starter

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Fournette (Hammy) Leaves Game vs. Giants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fournette (Hammy) Leaves Game vs. Giants

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    🚨 Josh Allen Makes NFL Debut 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    🚨 Josh Allen Makes NFL Debut 🚨

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report