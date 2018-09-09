Texans OT Seantrel Henderson Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle vs. Patriots

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Houston Texans tackle Seantrel Henderson suffered a broken ankle in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Henderson started the Week 1 game at right tackle but was forced to leave in the first quarter after going down with the ankle injury. He was helped off the field and did not return to the game.

As Albert Breer of the MMQB noted, the Texans offensive line had already been a problem:

Henderson was in his first year with Houston after spending his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He started all 16 games of his rookie year after being a seventh-round pick in 2014, but he slowly saw his role reduced as his career continued.

The 26-year-old dealt with a 2016 suspension for substance abuse and only appeared in eight games over the past two years, starting one.

While he got another chance to show what he could do on a one-year contract with the Texans, the latest injury will likely keep him out for an extended period.

Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Houston moved left tackle Julien Davenport to the right side of the line and then placed rookie third-round pick Martinas Rankin at left tackle.