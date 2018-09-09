Report: Serena Williams Fined $17K for 3 Code Violations During US Open Final

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Williams of the United States argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Michael Owens/Getty Images

Serena Williams has reportedly been fined $17,000 (£13,000) for her three code violations during her defeat to Naomi Osaka in Saturday's U.S. Open final at Flushing Meadows.

The six-time champion was initially handed a warning for coaching, was then docked a point for smashing her racket and was finally handed a game penalty for verbal abuse by umpire Carlos Ramos.

Williams now also faces a financial penalty for her behaviour in New York, per Sports Illustrated:

