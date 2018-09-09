Report: Serena Williams Fined $17K for 3 Code Violations During US Open Final

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Serena Williams has reportedly been fined $17,000 (£13,000) for her three code violations during her defeat to Naomi Osaka in Saturday's U.S. Open final at Flushing Meadows.

The six-time champion was initially handed a warning for coaching, was then docked a point for smashing her racket and was finally handed a game penalty for verbal abuse by umpire Carlos Ramos.

Williams now also faces a financial penalty for her behaviour in New York, per Sports Illustrated:

