England vs. Switzerland: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

England take on Switzerland in an international friendly at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate's men come into the game fresh from defeat to Spain at Wembley Stadium in their opening match of the UEFA Nations League.

The Swiss fared much better in their first game in the tournament, as head coach Vladimir Petkovic's side thrashed Iceland 6-0 in a dominant display.

Date: Tuesday, September 11

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

Odds: England win 18-25, Switzerland win 4-1

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds according to OddsShark

England may feel hard done by after their defeat to Spain. Southgate's side took the lead through Marcus Rashford, but goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo Moreno condemned them to defeat.

However, the hosts thought they had equalised in stoppage time only for Danny Welbeck's effort to be controversially ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper David De Gea.

Southgate said after the match his team must stick to their principles:

The England manager will have to make changes to his team for Tuesday's game. Defender Luke Shaw was carried off with a head injury and will not feature, per Sky Sports News.

Danny Rose replaced the Manchester United man and is the most likely option to step in for him on the left side of defence. Kyle Walker could also return after being left out against Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has also withdrawn with a muscle strain. The Three Lions have called up Leicester duo Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray:

Rashford is also a doubt after picking up a hamstring problem. Southgate said after the match that the 20-year-old was "feeling something" and would have to be assessed, per Metro.

The Manchester United striker's absence would be a big blow after his display against Spain. He scored the opening goal and twice forced De Gea into good saves.

Arsenal's Welbeck is the most likely replacement if Rashford does not make it. Southgate could also look to tweak his formation and bring in Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Adam Lallana.

Switzerland will present a tough test for England, and they will be full of confidence after blowing Iceland away. Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri was in fine form, as he scored and grabbed two assists.

The visitors also have plenty of other quality players in the team. Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria scored his first international goal and was the pick of the bunch on Saturday, per WhoScored.com:

Switzerland possess several players in their squad who ply their trade in the Premier League, including Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Newcastle United's Fabian Schar.

Manager Petkovic said they may be able to provide extra information about their opponents.

"They will hopefully come along with some inside knowledge of England's players," he said, per Richard Edwards at the Mirror.

Switzerland are a tough team to beat and have only suffered one defeat in their last 11 matches. However, England have now lost three on the bounce, and Southgate will be keen to stop the rot before they continue their Nations League campaign against Croatia in October.