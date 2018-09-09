Rapoport: Rob Gronkowski Threatened Retirement to Prevent Trade from Patriots

The New England Patriots reportedly considered trading Rob Gronkowski this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, but the tight end threatened to retire rather than play for a different team.

That put an end to any trade talks, and the Patriots ultimately restructured his contract in late August.

               

