Rapoport: Rob Gronkowski Threatened Retirement to Prevent Trade from Patriots

Rapoport: Rob Gronkowski Threatened Retirement to Prevent Trade from PatriotsSeptember 9, 2018
The New England Patriots reportedly considered trading Rob Gronkowski this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, but the tight end threatened to retire rather than play for a different team.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @gmfb Weekend: TE Rob Gronkowski made clear this offseason that he would only play for the #Patriots. That ended trade talks in their tracks. https://t.co/4LgtaB97aq
That put an end to any trade talks, and the Patriots ultimately restructured his contract in late August.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Patriots reworked TE Rob Gronkowski’s contract, adding $4.3 million to his contract this year, per @RosenhausSports Added $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives, boosting max value to $13.050 million. Similar to Tom Brady structure. https://t.co/XYy6xIg5Iu
