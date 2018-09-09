Rapoport: Rob Gronkowski Threatened Retirement to Prevent Trade from Patriots

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly considered trading Rob Gronkowski this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, but the tight end threatened to retire rather than play for a different team.

That put an end to any trade talks, and the Patriots ultimately restructured his contract in late August.

