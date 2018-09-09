NFL Week 1 Live-Stream Map, Game Times and TV Schedule

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season featured some surprising results that foreshadowed the rest of the year.

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the Indianapolis Colts with a resounding 46-9 win, which catapulted L.A. to an 11-5 record and NFC West title. Out East, the Philadelphia Eagles had a two-score road victory against the Washington Redskins capped by a defensive touchdown. A tough Eagles defense (and talented and creative offense) helped Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl.

We'll see whether Week 1 results are symbols for future success shortly, but for now, here's a look at the schedule, along with some score predictions and analysis. You can also find the television map and live-stream information for all contests.

Television Map

Via 506 Sports.

Game Times and TV Schedule

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pick: Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 31

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green could have big games against a young and experienced Indianapolis Colts secondary. However, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and wideout T.Y. Hilton have the capability to go blow for blow with the Bengals duo. Look for this one to be a shootout.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pick: Baltimore 24, Buffalo 10

The Baltimore Ravens defense should stymie a Buffalo Bills offense that may take a dip on paper with the loss of quarterback Tyrod Taylor in addition to three starting offensive linemen. On offense, Ravens running back Alex Collins should help the team win the time-of-possession battle, leading to a low-scoring win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports Go

Pick: New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 17

The New Orleans Saints' offensive trio of quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas will be near-impossible to beat in this one. All three players are some of the best at their respective positions, and a banged-up Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will have trouble containing them.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pick: Houston 31, New England 30

This is a rematch of a fantastic 2017 regular-season game in which rookie Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 301 passing yards and nearly led an upset of the New England Patriots on the road. That game ended 36-33 in favor of the Pats. Look for this year's version to be a high-scoring affair, but Houston will pull off a close upset thanks to some Watson heroics.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Pick: Minnesota 27, San Francisco 20

This may be the most intriguing game on the slate. It features a team that made the leap last year (the Minnesota Vikings) against a team that is a front-runner to do the same this year (the San Francisco 49ers). The X-factor may be the return of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who impressed in four games last year before suffering a torn ACL. He's back in the mix, and he and the rest of the Minnesota offense will prove to be too tough in a close win.

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Pick: Tennessee 24, Miami 10

The Tennessee Titans have a big matchup advantage on the line of scrimmage, as their offensive line and rushing attack could simply overpower a Miami Dolphins run defense that may miss tackle Ndamukong Suh, who is now a Los Angeles Ram. Tennessee running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis will each have productive days in a Titans victory.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pick: Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will battle in a hard downpour and strong winds, per the National Weather Service. That may slow down both offenses, although each team has talent on both sides to at least put some points on the scoreboard. The best of the bunch (Steelers wideout Antonio Brown) will be the difference in an ugly Week 1 win sans Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell, who is holding out.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Pick: New York 17, Jacksonville 16

The New York Giants look much-improved on offense. Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is back after missing most of last season with a broken ankle, and rookie running back Saquon Barkley will lead the way in the backfield. The Jacksonville Jaguars defense is tough, but it will be hard for them to contain Barkley and Beckham for four quarters. Big Blue pulls off an upset.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pick: Los Angeles 34, Kansas City 31

The Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Rams matchup is one of a few that could shoot out in Week 1. On the Chiefs side, quarterback Patrick "Showtime" Mahomes could lead a high-powered attack that may feature the best skill-position player group in the NFL. But they will need to score a lot of points against the Bolts, who feature workhorse running back Melvin Gordon and elusive wideout Keenan Allen. This is a tough game to call, but the slight edge goes to the home side.

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Pick: Arizona 24, Washington 13

Both teams have new faces at quarterback, with Alex Smith leading the charge for the Washington Redskins and Sam Bradford doing the same for the Arizona Cardinals. Look for Bradford to establish an early rapport with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who is somehow amassing 100-reception years into his mid-30s. Cards running back David Johnson, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns, is also back. That trio should make the difference in an Arizona win.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Pick: Carolina 27, Dallas 17

On offense, the Dallas Cowboys are strong at quarterback, running back and on the offensive line, but how will the tight ends and wideouts fare following the departures of Dez Bryant and Jason Witten? The Cowboys also have question marks in a young and unproven secondary. The guess here is Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey lead the way in a two-score win.

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Pick: Denver 20, Seattle 17

The Seattle Seahawks got a big boost when safety Earl Thomas ended his holdout and joined the team. However, the Denver Broncos look much improved on offense, with quarterback Case Keenum and rookie running back Royce Freeman now starting. Don't expect this game to be high-scoring; a tough Broncos pass rush, led by linebacker Von Miller, will be the difference.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Date, Time and TV: Sunday, September 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Pick: Green Bay 17, Chicago 13

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears may end up having two of the best defenses in football this year. In Green Bay, rookie cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Jaire Alexander look like the real deal and should improve the pass defense. The Bears added elite edge-rusher Khalil Mack in a trade and rookie linebacker Roquan Smith with the eighth pick in the draft. That all may lead to a low-scoring game here, although it's tough to bet against the Packers losing their home opener with quarterback Aaron Rodgers calling signals.

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Date, Time and TV: Monday, September 10, at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Pick: New York 20, Detroit 17

Look out for an upset. New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold impressed in the preseason, and the Gang Green secondary (featuring safety Jamal Adams and new cornerback Trumaine Johnson) could slow down the potent Detroit Lions passing attack. If the Jets win the turnover battle, they can steal a road win.

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Date, Time and TV: Monday, September 10, at 10:20 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Pick: Los Angeles 38, Oakland 10

The blowout of the gameweek may occur in California, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the host Oakland Raiders. The Rams can make a case for being the most well-rounded team in the league, with a high-powered offense, big names on defense, a kicker with a booming leg and a superstar coaching staff. They are an early Super Bowl favorite.