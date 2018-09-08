US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka pulled off the biggest victory of her career as she upset Serena Williams and won the U.S. Open for the first Grand Slam title of her career.

Osaka pulled off a straight-set 6-2, 6-4 victory over her idol, but the match was marred by a dispute between Williams and match referee Carlos Ramos. A point was taken away from her for receiving coaching during the match, and it was labeled a "code violation." She later had a game taken away for a second code violation

Williams was insistent that she was not receiving coaching, and she complained bitterly because she said that the penalty meant her character was being questioned. The ESPN microphones picked up Williams calling Ramos "a thief."

While the controversy marred the match, Osaka played brilliant tennis throughout. She displayed power on her serves and forehand, and excellent consistency with her backhand in recording the straight-set victory.

The triumph by Osaka kept Williams from winning the 24th major singles championship of her career, which would have tied Margaret Court. Williams lost in the semifinals at the U.S. Open in 2015 and 2016, and she did not compete last year due to her pregnancy.

Osaka did not show any nerves as she competed for the title. After Williams won the first game on her serve, Osaka answered by winning five consecutive games. She won two consecutive games against Williams' powerful serve by hitting her returns squarely with short, solid ground strokes.

Williams ended the five-game winning streak by winning a service game, but Osaka closed out the first set by winning a relatively easy game at 15.

Williams was more competitive in the second set, but the decision to take a point away from her and then a game hurt her chances badly. She was sobbing as she took the court prior to the final game of the match.

In the championship ceremony, Williams tried to limit the reaction of her supportive fans, by saying "no more booing."

Osaka appeared stunned during the awards ceremony, and she was apologetic as she accepted her championship trophy with tears coming out of her eyes.

Osaka is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam final, and she earned $3.8 million for her efforts.

The men's final will see Novak Djokovic take on Juan Martin del Potro Sunday afternoon. Djokovic was overwhelming in his semifinal victory over Kei Nishkori Friday night, recording a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 triumph.

Djokovic was never threatened in the match, as his serve, court coverage and ground strokes were all in top form. Djokovic seemed as relaxed and confident as he could be following the match.

"I don't know how it looked, but it felt really good," said Djokovic, per ESPN News Services. "Great intensity, great focus, good game plan. Obviously easier said than done. You have to execute the shots."

Djokovic will be competing for his third U.S. Open title and 14th major championship.

Del Potro seemed to be in for a major battle against Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal, but he was able to advance in a surprising manner. Del Potro took the first two sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 before Nadal was forced to retire because of his pain in his right knee.

Nadal had his knee taped in a match earlier in the tournament, and he had been forced to play five demanding sets in his quarterfinal victory over Dominic Thiem.

Del Potro has a chance to win his second U.S. Open title. He defeated Roger Federer in the 2009 championship match, but injuries have kept him from mounting a consistent charge at the top superstars in the game.

Now he has a chance to make a huge statement against Djokovic, but it will be a difficult hill to climb since Djokovic is such an athletic and resilient player. DelPotro will come at him with a huge forehand that has been measured at speeds of 100 miles per hour and a serve that has been clocked at 130 MPH.

"It means a lot to me," del Potro said. "I didn't expect to get in another Grand Slam final."

Prediction

It is difficult to see del Potro getting the best of the athletic and accomplished Djokovic. However, few gave him a chance of beating Nadal, who had lost only three matches all year before dropping the U.S. Open semifinal.

Oddsmaker have made Djokovic a minus-219 favorite in the best-of-five match and del Potro is a plus-189 underdog, according to OddsShark. A bettor would have to risk $219 to earn a $100 profit on Djokovic, while a $100 bet on del Potro will return a profit of $189 if he is victorious.

The formula for del Potro coming out with a championship is to get off to a sharp start by putting significant pressure on Djokovic with his powerful forehand and serve. If he can win the first set, he can put some doubt in Djokovic's mind.

However, if Djokovic can repel the Argentinian's serve and forehand—he is one of the game's best defensive players—he can take this match with little problem.

We see del Potro coming up with a huge effort that allows him to win at least one set and possibly two. However, Djokovic is too accomplished and his defensive game is too strong.

Djokovic comes away with the U.S. Open title.