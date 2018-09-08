US Open Tennis 2018: Men's Final TV Coverage, Live Stream and Pick

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2018 U.S. Open men's final features a pair of previous champions in New York, but there's one stark contrast between the participants.

Novak Djokovic is used to being on the championship stage in each of the four Grand Slams, as he has 13 major titles to his name.

On the other hand, Juan Martin del Potro is back in a Grand Slam final for the first time since he won the U.S. Open over Roger Federer in five sets in 2009.

The two have plenty of history on the court, as they've played 18 times in their careers, with four of the meetings coming in majors and two at the Olympics.

2018 U.S. Open Men's Final Info

Date: Sunday, September 9

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app

Preview

Djokovic will play in his 23rd Grand Slam final Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Del Potro is participating in his second.

Two of Djokovic's 13 major titles have come in New York, as he took down Rafael Nadal in 2011 and Roger Federer in 2015.

In fact, seeing Del Potro in a championship match should be refreshing for the Serb, who is used to opposing Nadal, Federer or Andy Murray at the conclusion of a major.

Eighteen of the Djokovic's Grand Slam finals were played against either Federer, Nadal or Murray, and he's played in two against Stanislas Wawrinka.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Overall, Del Potro is the seventh different Grand Slam final opponent Djokovic's faced, with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kevin Anderson being the other two.

Since he defeated Anderson to win the Wimbledon title, Djokovic is 14-1, with his only defeat coming at the hands of Stefanos Tsitsipas in Toronto.

Djokovic's remarkable form translated to the hard courts of New York, as he's lost just two sets—one in the first round and the other in the second round—on his way to the final.

The sixth-seeded Djokovic is 14-4 all-time against Del Potro, and he's won every meeting between the two at a Grand Slam, as well as six of the last seven matches versus the Argentine.

Although he's the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Del Potro enters as the underdog because of the Grand Slam history of the two players.

Del Potro's come close to reaching his second Grand Slam final on three occasions, with his latest semifinal appearance occurring at the 2018 French Open.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Argentine, who has battled through injuries for long stretches of his career, produced straight-set victories in the first four rounds and outlasted John Isner in four sets in the quarterfinals.

If there is any advantage Del Potro has entering the final, it's that he'll be somewhat rested following Nadal's retirement in the second set Friday afternoon.

Even though he's struggled to beat Djokovic, Del Potro's been competitive in his recent clashes with the Serb, as they've played the maximum amount of sets, whether it be three or five, in five of their last seven meetings.

Del Potro certainly stands a chance against Djokovic based off the way he's played in New York, but he's going to need to put together a perfect match in order to topple the 13-time Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic is the easy pick to capture the title Sunday, and given his recent record against Del Potro, he should finish Sunday with his 14th Grand Slam crown.

Pick: Djokovic over Del Potro in four sets.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from ATPWorldTour.com

