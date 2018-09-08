US Open Tennis 2018: Updated Men's Bracket and Final Predictions

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro will return to the lights of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday to contest the men's final of the 2018 U.S. Open in New York.

Two former champions will have a chance to add another Grand Slam to their list of accolades, with two-time U.S. Open winner Djokovic angling for a third title at Flushing Meadows and Del Potro seeking his second nine years after clinching the first.

The Argentinian advanced after world No. 1 Rafael Nadal was forced to retire from their semi-final duel due to injury, while Djokovic bested Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to move into the decider.

Djokovic was absent from the competition when Nadal lifted the U.S. Open trophy in 2017, but victory on Sunday would see the Serb come full circle after he endured a difficult year of injuries and setbacks.

We preview Sunday's men's final bracket and predict which of these two stars we'll see emerge with the crown.

Preview

It's incredible to think that Sunday's fixture will be Djokovic's seventh U.S. Open final in the past nine tournaments, even when factoring in his 2017 absence. He's only failed to make the decider twice since 2010.

For Del Potro, this is his first journey back to this stage since he won the American extravaganza in 2009, and tennis writer Christopher Clarey noted a record that certainly runs against the South American star:

The nine years distancing Del Potro from his only U.S. Open title to date means that if he were to win on Sunday, he would break the record for the longest wait between U.S. Open wins in the Open Era.

Australian Ken Rosewall waited 14 years between his 1956 U.S. National Championships victory and his 1970 triumph after the contest was renamed the U.S. Open.

And yet despite Del Potro's far inferior record in matches against Djokovic, the Argentinian has long carried an unfulfilled reputation staggered by injury, and sportswriter Nick Nemeroff expects more from him:

Unfortunately, he's encountering Djokovic in full stride, and a routine semi-final win over Nishikori on Friday was a reminder of that fact.

Last year was a rather forgettable one for Nole, but after reaching back-to-back Grand Slam finals for the first time since the beginning of 2016, it looks as though the former world No. 1 is back to his best.

Sadly for Del Potro, Djokovic at his best is just about as good as it gets on the circuit, and the 31-year-old has been one portion of a batch of seasoned veterans who simply won't back down at this level, as observed by ATP media member Enrico Maria Riva:

Del Potro's fitness withstanding, there's every chance stamina levels will be evenly matched in New York. After dropping sets in each of his first two matches, Djokovic has now won his last four in straight sets, whereas Del Potro has only dropped one set and even saved a set due to Nadal's retirement in their semi-final.

Two of Djokovic's four defeats to Del Potro, 29, have come on outdoor hard surface, yielding some hope for his upcoming test, but a first Slam final in nine years isn't the time for him to take down Nole in his pomp.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in four sets.