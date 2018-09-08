US Open Tennis 2018: Women's, Men's Finals TV, Live-Stream Schedule

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Two of tennis' top major champions will look to add another title to their respective resumes Saturday and Sunday at the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams is in search of her 24th major, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles won by a female player.

Novak Djokovic is in contention for his 14th Grand Slam championship, and if he downs Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday, he will tie Pete Sampras for third on the men's all-time Grand Slam title ranking.

Williams and Djokovic face difficult tests in the form of Naomi Osaka and Del Potro, but entering championship weekend in New York, they have to be seen as the favorites.

US Open Finals Schedule

Saturday, September 8

Women's final (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sunday, September 9

Men's final (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Both matches can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or via the ESPN app.

Women's Final Preview

No. 17 Serena Williams vs. No. 20 Naomi Osaka

Osaka is one of the few players on the WTA Tour with a winning record against Serena Williams.

The 20th-seeded player in the women's draw, who is set to appear in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday, beat Williams in straight sets earlier this season in Miami.

That victory on the hard court in Miami, plus the impressive run of form she's on in New York, should hand Osaka plenty of confidence ahead of what many would think is an intimidating match.

Osaka's been impressive throughout the tournament, as she's won all but one of her matches in straight sets.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Her fourth-round victory over Aryna Sabalenka was Osaka's only match that went to three sets.

Williams boasts similar statistics, as she was taken to three sets in the fourth round by Kaia Kanepi, who ousted No. 1 seed Simona Halep in the first round.

Although Osaka is in the form of her life, it's hard to pick against Williams, who is in search of her first Grand Slam title since the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams has been defeated by underdogs at the U.S. Open before, with her 2015 semifinal loss to Roberta Vinci being the most famous of them.

While there is a roadmap for Osaka to come out victorious, she will need to produce her greatest performance to date and benefit from some unexpected struggles out of Williams to score one of the biggest upsets in a women's Grand Slam final.

Men's Final Preview

No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro vs. No. 6 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic faces his seventh different Grand Slam final opponent Sunday in the form of Del Potro.

The sixth-seeded Serb, who is used to dueling with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, has final victories against five of the six players he's faced in a Grand Slam championship match, with Stanislas Wawrinka being the lone exception.

Djokovic has won three majors since the start of the 2016 season, including Wimbledon in July, but he hasn't left New York as a champion since 2015.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The only years this decade in which Djokovic didn't qualify for the U.S. Open final were 2014, when he lost in the semifinals, and 2017, when he missed the tournament because of injury.

Eight of Djokovic's 13 Grand Slam titles have come on hard courts, with six earned at the Australian Open and two at the U.S. Open.

If those numbers don't impress you enough, Djokovic has won 13 consecutive sets on his way to the championship clash with Del Potro.

As for the third-seeded Argentine, he's participating in his second Grand Slam final. He captured the 2009 U.S. Open title in his only other championship match appearance.

Despite holding a better seed than Djokovic, Del Potro will be seen as the underdog given the Serb's Grand Slam history and his 14-4 record against the Argentine.

Del Potro's last victory over Djokovic came at the 2016 Olympics, and his last head-to-head win on the ATP Tour came at Indian Wells in 2013.

Djokovic may not sweep Del Potro in straight sets like he has other high-quality opponents, but he's going to make it tough for the No. 3 seed to break into the lead Sunday.

Statistics obtained from ATPWorldTour.com and WTATennis.com. Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.