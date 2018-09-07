Miller: Nick Bosa Is the Way-Too-Early Favorite No. 1 Pick

Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Combine Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Class of 2004 QBs Are Still Grinding, Is the Trio the Best Ever? Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Right Arrow Icon

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa had a dominant performance against Oregon State last weekend, living up to the preseason hype. Has he separated himself from the pack as the early favorite to go number one overall in next year's NFL draft?

Watch the video above as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller breaks down Bosa's draft stock.