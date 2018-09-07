Miller: Nick Bosa Is the Way-Too-Early Favorite No. 1 Pick

Max Wheeler
September 7, 2018

Right Arrow Icon

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa had a dominant performance against Oregon State last weekend, living up to the preseason hype. Has he separated himself from the pack as the early favorite to go number one overall in next year's NFL draft?

Watch the video above as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller breaks down Bosa's draft stock.

