Luke Shaw Returns to Manchester United Medical Staff After England Concussion

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will return to the club's medical team on Monday having suffered concussion while away on international duty with England.

According to Jeorge Bird of the MailOnline, further assessments over Shaw's condition will now continue with the Red Devils, as Ben Chilwell has been called up as a replacement by manager Gareth Southgate for the meeting with Switzerland on Tuesday.

Shaw collided with Dani Carvajal during the Three Lions' 2-1 loss to Spain on Friday in the UEFA Nations League and was treated on the pitch for nearly seven minutes following the clash.

Bird added that the player will need to undergo medical tests before he is able to train again, making him a doubt for United's showdown with Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Luke Shaw remained at St. George's Park today for further rest and monitoring having sustained concussion against Spain yesterday," read a statement from the Football Association after the injury, per Bird. "He will return to his club tomorrow."

Shaw posted the following on Twitter following the match at Wembley:



England manager Gareth Southgate also assured supporters that the player was doing well following the game, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

"He's sat up in the dressing room, talking and seems fairly comfortable," he said. "We'll have to assess him a bit more overnight and tomorrow, but that's definitely a good sign. Difficult to tell [if he was unconscious]. There'll be tests. We won't take any chances with his health, it was a nasty-looking fall, but he is awake and talking."

The setback comes at the worst time for Shaw, as he has been playing some of his best football for years at the start of the 2018-19 season. The left-back created England's goal on Friday, threading a perfect pass into the path of Marcus Rashford.

Following his recall to the England squad, Shaw spoke of his challenge to regain full fitness after a broken leg in 2015, but having started United's first four Premier League games of the campaign, he appeared to be back on track, per Daniel Storey of Football 365:



The challenge for the defender now will be to recover once again and force his way back into the plans of Southgate and United boss Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils have had an indifferent beginning to the campaign, winning two and losing two of their first four matches. Watford, their opponents on Saturday evening, have a perfect record so far.