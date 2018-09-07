US Open Tennis 2018 Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will contest the 2018 U.S. Open final on Saturday, as they both breezed through their respective semi-final matches on Thursday.

Williams has the chance to win her seventh singles title at Flushing Meadows after a comprehensive display against Anastasija Sevastova, dropping just three games on her way into Saturday's showpiece.

Meanwhile, Osaka is a surprise finalist, having made it to this stage for the first time in her career in a Grand Slam event. The Japanese dispatched last year's runner-up, Madison Keys, in straight sets to continue her remarkable run; the 20-year-old has only dropped one set in the tournament.

Women's U.S. Open Final Details

Date: Saturday, September 8

Time: 9 p.m. (BST), 4 p.m. (ET)

Prize Money: Winner: $3,800,000, runner-up: $1,850,000

Fascinating Final in Store on Saturday

Every so often, tennis throws up a contest like this on the big stage—a thoroughbred great of the game in their veteran years against one of the sport's most talented rising stars. With 16 years between Williams and Osaka, this has the potential to be special.

So much so that when Osaka secured her spot in the final against Keys, she made it clear just how much admiration she has for the 23-time Grand Slam champion:

Osaka should feel as though she belongs at this level, though, as she's played some remarkable tennis on the way to her maiden Grand Slam final.

In recent matches, when the pressure has been on her, she's stepped things up a gear too. In the quarter-finals against Lesia Tsurenko she dropped just two games, and while Keys put up a better fight—winning six games over the course of the match—the youngster didn't appear to be in any danger.

As Jose Morgado of Record noted, despite her tender years, Osaka has already shown an ability to drag the best from herself on clutch points:

ESPN Stats & Info summed up what an accomplishment it is for the Japanese to have made it to this stage:

Regardless of all she's achieved, facing Williams in a Grand Slam final is one of the biggest challenges in, and you sense Osaka will have to raise her levels again if she's to triumph.

Williams has looked in the best form she's been in since returning to action following her pregnancy. After losing the Wimbledon final this summer, there's been an edge to her play at the U.S. Open, and aside from a scare against Kaia Kanepi earlier in the tournament, she's not looked in danger in any of her matches.

As Bet365 highlighted, her semi-final win was her most dominant victory of the tournament:

It will be intriguing to see how Osaka handles the occasion. Not only is she the big underdog, but coming up against her idol will no doubt trigger a response, whether that be to spur her on or inhibit her play.

Williams, by contrast, has been here before and is playing the type of dominant tennis that has helped pave the way to 23 Grand Slam titles during her career. She's a fierce competitor and will be a major obstacle in the way of Osaka's attempt to complete her dream run.

Predictions: Williams to win in three sets.