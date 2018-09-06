US Open Tennis 2018 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will clash in the U.S. Open final Saturday after they emerged victorious in their respective semifinals Thursday.

Williams, the No. 17 seed, made light work of Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 6-0, in the evening's first showdown, and Osaka, the 20th seed, qualified for her first Grand Slam final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Madison Keys to close out the night session.



Those two will now clash for the second time with Osaka looking for a 2-0 lifetime edge against the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Saturday will be a clash of the old guard against the new guard—and it will likely be an introduction for many to Osaka.

The show-stopping 20-year-old has seen her profile skyrocket since she defeated Williams in the first round of March's Miami Open, and she's looked like one of the most dominant players on tour since arriving in New York.

Like Serena, Osaka has dropped a single set through six matches. And on Thursday, she appeared a cut above Keys—the 2017 U.S. Open finalist—when she saved all 13 break points she faced to set up a dream tilt against Serena:

On the flip side, Williams figures to be quite fresh for her shot at revenge.

The 36-year-old has played a single match in excess of 90 minutes at the year's final major, and she looked downright dominant Thursday.

After dropping the first two games of the opening set against Sevastova, Williams rebounded and won 12 of the next 13 games to put a bow on a thorough semifinal thrashing.

But unlike Sevastova, a renowned counterpuncher, Osaka wields a fierce forehand that will allow her to throw some haymakers and flirt with an upset.

However, she will be operating at a clear deficit in the experience department—especially on a stage of this magnitude.

Naturally, that will make Williams a heavy favorite. Osaka, though, can't be discounted entirely given her ability to regularly launch first serves in excess of 105 mph and hang with big hitters from the baseline.

Don't be surprised if this one goes the distance.