US Open Tennis 2018 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

US Open Tennis 2018 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream InfoSeptember 7, 2018
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will clash in the U.S. Open final Saturday after they emerged victorious in their respective semifinals Thursday.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Serena Williams advances to her 9th US Open final, tied with Chris Evert for most by a woman in the Open Era. She will seek to break a tie with Evert for the most US Open tourney titles in this time when she goes for her 7th on Saturday. https://t.co/mbGdDe7qDQ
Williams, the No. 17 seed, made light work of Anastasija Sevastova, 6-3, 6-0, in the evening's first showdown, and Osaka, the 20th seed, qualified for her first Grand Slam final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Madison Keys to close out the night session.
Those two will now clash for the second time with Osaka looking for a 2-0 lifetime edge against the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Preview
Saturday will be a clash of the old guard against the new guard—and it will likely be an introduction for many to Osaka.
The show-stopping 20-year-old has seen her profile skyrocket since she defeated Williams in the first round of March's Miami Open, and she's looked like one of the most dominant players on tour since arriving in New York.
Like Serena, Osaka has dropped a single set through six matches. And on Thursday, she appeared a cut above Keys—the 2017 U.S. Open finalist—when she saved all 13 break points she faced to set up a dream tilt against Serena:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Naomi Osaka on how she saved 13 of 13 break points tonight: "This is gonna sound really bad, but I was just thinking 'I really wanna play Serena.'" Why? "Because she's Serena..." #usopen
On the flip side, Williams figures to be quite fresh for her shot at revenge.
The 36-year-old has played a single match in excess of 90 minutes at the year's final major, and she looked downright dominant Thursday.
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Time on court: Serena Williams 2018 US Open R1 1:10 R2 1:07 R3 1:12 R4 1:37 QF 1:26 SF 1:06
After dropping the first two games of the opening set against Sevastova, Williams rebounded and won 12 of the next 13 games to put a bow on a thorough semifinal thrashing.
But unlike Sevastova, a renowned counterpuncher, Osaka wields a fierce forehand that will allow her to throw some haymakers and flirt with an upset.
However, she will be operating at a clear deficit in the experience department—especially on a stage of this magnitude.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
20-year-old Naomi Osaka is the youngest US Open women's finalist since 19-year-old Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She will face Serena Williams, who made her first Grand Slam appearance when Osaka was 3 months old. https://t.co/jXfDv8lPml
Naturally, that will make Williams a heavy favorite. Osaka, though, can't be discounted entirely given her ability to regularly launch first serves in excess of 105 mph and hang with big hitters from the baseline.
Don't be surprised if this one goes the distance.
