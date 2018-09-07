US Open Tennis 2018: TV Schedule and Men's Semi-Final Predictions

TPN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both face huge tests if they're to progress into the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

Nadal, after overcoming Dominic Thiem in a five-set epic in the quarter-finals, now has to tame big-serving Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro. Del Potro was the champion here in 2009, while Nadal has won at Flushing Meadows three times, including a year ago.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be out to continue his excellent end to 2018 with a win over Kei Nishikori, who has finished a tough year on a high. Djokovic is a two-time champion at the U.S. Open, while the Japanese was the runner-up to Marin Cilic four years ago.

The pair of matches are poised to be absorbing on Friday, setting up what should be a pulsating final. Here is the broadcast information needed for these encounters and a preview of what's to come in the semis.

Friday Schedule—Men's Semi-Finals

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(1) Rafael Nadal* vs. (3) Juan Martin del Potro

(6) Novak Djokovic* vs. (20) Kei Nishikori

*Picks to win

In the United States, ESPN (live stream at ESPN Player) and the Tennis Channel will provide coverage. For viewers in the UK, the matches will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

Epic Semis on the Cards in Men's Draw

The ATP Media Info Twitter account broke down the head-to-head records between the upcoming semi-finalists:

After Nadal lost the opening set to Thiem 6-0, a sense of shock lingered around the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Not only was the Spaniard out of sorts and seemingly on his way out of the tournament, he was being dominated.

However, Nadal was able to dig deep after losing the opening set and found a way back into the match. In the end, Thiem missed a great chance on match point and the defending champion prevailed in a deciding stanza.

The tournament's Twitter account provided some of the highlights of what was an incredible contest:

Afterwards, Nadal said he kicked himself into life again after enduring a bagel from Thiem in the opening set:

If there is similar sluggishness against Del Potro then a route back into the match may not be there for Nadal, as the third seed has been exceptional in pursuit of a second U.S. Open title.

In the previous round, he came through against home player John Isner. It's rare Del Potro is outmatched in terms of aces—Isner served 26 to his opponent's 14—but the third seed showcased better variety in general play to come from a set down and win in four.

Tom Perrotta of the Wall Street Journal thinks Del Potro can capitalise if Nadal is jaded too:

The other semi will see a red-hot Djokovic in action. Having taken some time to get into a rhythm at Flushing Meadows, he's been excellent in the second week and disposed of John Millman easily in the previous round.

Despite the tension that inhibits so many at this stage of a Grand Slam, Djokovic continues to cut a relaxed figure, per Live Tennis:

Nishikori will be a fascinating opponent. The Japanese will be bristling with confidence after beating Marin Cilic in five sets and will hope that offsets the physical toll that thrilling quarter-final would've had on him.

The Japanese is a big talent and has recaptured some momentum after a challenging stint in his career. He'll feel as though he has little to lose and is the type of player who can be dangerous when assuming the role of an underdog.