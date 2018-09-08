England vs. Spain: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

England and Spain kick off their 2018-19 UEFA Nations League campaigns on Saturday when the two teams meet at Wembley Stadium.

The match is both nations' first since the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions had a strong showing and finished fourth, Spain were knocked out in the last 16 on penalties by hosts Russia.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has since taken charge of Spain. He will hope to begin his time in charge of the national side with a victory.

Date: Saturday, September 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: England win 17-10, Spain win 17-10, Draw 21-10

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds via Oddschecker

Preview

International football has received something of a makeover in the shape of the Nations League. The tournament has been created with the aim of doing away with meaningless friendlies between nations.

Sky Sports Football offered a handy guide:

England have been drawn in Group 4 of League A along with Spain and Croatia. Saturday's match is the first game in the group.

The fixture sees England hoping to kick on from their impressive World Cup. The Three Lions reached the semi-finals in their best showing at a finals since 1990.

Midfielder Eric Dier said England "are a more respected team" after their performances in Russia, per BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t Rory Dollard at The Independent).

Manager Gareth Southgate made five changes to his initial squad. Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, James Tarkowski, Joe Gomez and Alex McCarthy are the new faces:

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli was subsequently called up, while Lallana has returned to Liverpool due to a groin strain, per The FA. The Football Association have also confirmed Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has withdrawn due to a back injury, per Sky Sports News.

England's performance in Russia suggested Southgate's young team has a bright future ahead of them. Saturday's game against Spain will be a useful indicator of their current progress.

The visitors will be hoping Enrique can restore them to their former glory after a chaotic World Cup. La Roja sacked manager Julen Lopetegui two days before their opening game of the tournament.

Fernando Hierro took charge of the team in Russia, but the team were not at their best. They drew with Portugal and Morocco and only narrowly beat Iran in the group stages. Hosts Russia then pulled off an upset by knocking them out on penalties.

Spain have also lost several key members of their squad. Gerard Pique, David Silva and Andres Iniesta have retired from international football. Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has been left out by Enrique:

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has withdrawn from the squad for "personal reasons." Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas has replaced him, per BBC Sport.

Spain still have a squad packed full of star players. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Isco, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio have all been called up, as well as players such as David De Gea, Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara.

It's the start of a new era for Spain under Enrique who won the treble during his time in charge at Barcelona. His team selection and set-up will be under scrutiny at Wembley Stadium in what is a testing first game for the new Spain boss.